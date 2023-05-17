"He is a star for the future"- Former Indian cricketer on PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was highly impressed with the way Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh paced his innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter on a turning pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Prabhsimran started cautiously, but just exploded in the second half of his innings to score a match-winning hundred and get his team two crucial points. Pathan lauded the opener for the way he showed maturity when wickets tumbled from the other end and then cashed in on the loose deliveries.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Prabhsimran Singh:

"Prabhsimran did the work of a senior batsman against Delhi Capitals but the thing to remember is that he is young, and bats with great finesse and power. He has all kinds of shots. I think he's a star of the future."

Prabhsimran Singh has all kinds of shots: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was also present in the discussion and even he credited Prabhsimran Singh for his sensational hundred. He shed light on how the opener showed his range of shots and also adapted to the role of a finisher by upping the ante towards the backend of Punjab's innings.

On this, Kaif stated:

"This is the tradition of IPL. Bring in a new talent and give him a chance. He will definitely shine. Prabhsimran is a talent of that kind. He has all kinds of shots and he not only has the ability to finish the innings but can also take the team to a strong score."

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will once again lock horns in Dharamsala and the hosts will need to win the game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Prabhsimran will once again be crucial to their chances if they want to do the double over Delhi.

