IPL 2018 has reached its business end. The knockout stages have begun with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals making to playoffs.

On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils were eliminated early in the season and became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2018. Somehow, Delhi salvaged their pride in the end, winning the last 2 games against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Kings XI Punjab, the team which looked to qualify easily by remaining in the top four for the most of the season, just fell apart, losing the last few matches of the league stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, the late-surging teams, couldn't make into playoffs, who fell short in their last matches of the group stage against RR and DD respectively.

Here are the hits and misses from these teams after their early exit from the tournament:

#5 Miss: Sarfaraz Khan(RCB)

The franchise of the Garden City showed immense faith in this young lad by retaining him before the auction. Retaining Sarfaraz Khan ahead of KL Rahul and Chahal raised eyebrows of many.

In 7 matches, averaging less than 11, he just scored 51 runs. His only cameo came against the Sunrisers in the penultimate game of the group stage, scoring 22 just of