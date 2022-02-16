How did Australians fare at the IPL 2022 Auction? 

The keenly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction came to an end on Sunday. The two-day event proved to be an exhilarating affair as 10 franchises battled it out in a high-octane bidding war.

As many as 47 Australians were part of the 600-player auction list. However, IPL franchises only wished for 23 of those to go under the hammer.

Two destructive all-rounders in Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis weren't part of the mega auction. While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Maxwell for a whopping ₹11 crore, newly-formed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) drafted Stoinis as their second pick for ₹9.2 crore.

The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins, who were part of the T20 World Cup 2021 winning squad, were expected to be among the most expensive Australian buys at the mega auction.

But surprisingly, Tim David, who registered himself as an uncapped Australian at the auction, became the most lavish Aussie buy at the auction. Mumbai Indians (MI) splurged ₹8.25 crore on the globe-trotting T20 all-rounder.

David, a Singaporean-Australian, was part of the RCB roster in IPL 2021, but played just a single game for the franchise. Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and LSG all bidded for him. MI entered the fray from ₹5.75 crore onwards and eventually put the maximum bid for the 25-year-old.

Two world-class quicks in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the second and third most expensive Aussie buys, respectively, at the mega auction. RCB snapped Hazelwood for a handsome sum of ₹7.75 crore after contesting in a bidding war against MI. Meanwhile, Australian Test captain Cummins made his way back to KKR for ₹7.25 crore.

Meanwhile, DC acquired two superstars from the Aussies' T20I team in Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. While spending ₹6.50 crore for the swashbuckling all-rounder, the Delhi-based franchise paid ₹6.25 crore for Warner.

Two pace bowling all-rounders in Daniel Sams (₹2.60 crore) and Sean Abbott (₹2.40 crore) were also picked up by MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

Here are all the Australians bought at the IPL 2022 Auction

1. Tim David - Mumbai Indians for ₹8.25 crore

2. Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹7.75 crore.

3. Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹7.25 crore

4. Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals for ₹6.50 crore

5. David Warner - Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore.

6. Daniel Sams - Mumbai Indians for ₹2.60 crore

7. Sean Abbott - Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹2.40 crore.

8. Matthew Wade - Gujrat Titans for ₹2.40 crore

9. Nathan Coulter-Nile - Rajasthan Royals for ₹2 crore.

10. Riley Meredith - Mumbai Indians for ₹1 crore

11. Jason Behrendorff - Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹75 lakhs.

12. Nathan Ellis - Punjab Kings for ₹75 laks

Adam Zampa and Aaron Finch among biggest Australians to go unsold

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Despite spending a total of ₹47.90 crore on Australians at the IPL 2022 Auction, it was a chastening day under the hammer for the Aussies.

Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, who has played for several IPL franchises in the past, could not attract a bid at a set base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Quite surprisingly, Adam Zampa, who has been in red-hot form on the international scene, also didn't find any suitors.

Ben McDermott, the top run-scorer in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 and fresh off a half-century in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka, also failed to attract a bid at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

Two remarkable red-ball batters in Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschange remained unsold as well. T20 specialist Andrew Tye had his name called three times, but did not attract any bids.

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_ Aaron Finch, winner of T20 WC2021 goes unsold Aaron Finch, winner of T20 WC2021 goes unsold https://t.co/Xts7lDZvKG

Here are all the Australians who remain unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction

1. Steve Smith

2. Aaron Finch

3. Adam Zampa

4. Ben McDermott

5. Kane Richardson

6. Ben Cutting

7. Marnus Labuschagne

8. Andrew Tye

9. Ben Dwarshuis.

10. Hayden Kerr

11. Moises Henriques

