IPL Stats: How the current CSK batting line-up has fared against the Delhi Capitals so far 

The 14th edition of the IPL got off to a great start with an entertaining clash between MI and RCB. It ended with a 2-wicket win for the Bangalore franchise. We are now moving west to Mumbai, where 2020 IPL runner-up Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the season.

CSK had a disastrous season in 2020 as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time and ended in the 7th position in the points table. The return of Suresh Raina will boost their top-order this year. The absence of experienced Raina in the top-order affected the team's balance and structure last year.

Shane Watson was past his prime and could not make significant contributions as an opener. This situation meant that the responsibility was on the experienced middle-order to bail their team out.

But the trio of Rayudu, Dhoni and Jadhav failed to deliver. Their batting failures and inconsistency left the team in a helpless state. The team also lacked enforcers in the middle-order, due to which they often scored at an under-par rate. Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja were the only batsmen who performed well last year. Team management will expect them to continue in the same vein of form and play match-winning knocks.

If Dhoni's side aspire to reverse their fortunes this year, they will have to put on a much-improved showing in the batting department. The improvement has to start on Saturday itself. CSK will play their first game at Wankhede Stadium, one of the most batting-friendly arenas in the country. The destructive ability of the opposition line-up on such a surface might change CSK's approach. Chennai batters might have to shed their conservative approach and try to score at a high pace.

Stats of CSK's current batsmen against DC in IPL

Robin Uthappa : IPL Matches - 25 | Runs - 658 | HS - 72 | Average - 29.90 | Strike rate - 124.38| 50's - 4

: IPL Matches - 25 | Runs - 658 | HS - 72 | Average - 29.90 | Strike rate - 124.38| 50's - 4 Faf du Plessis : IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 331 | HS - 58 | Average - 33.10 | Strike rate - 119.06 | 50's - 2

: IPL Matches - 11 | Runs - 331 | HS - 58 | Average - 33.10 | Strike rate - 119.06 | 50's - 2 Suresh Raina : IPL Matches - 25 | Runs - 607 | HS - 77 | Average - 27.59 | Strike rate - 133.40| 50's - 3

: IPL Matches - 25 | Runs - 607 | HS - 77 | Average - 27.59 | Strike rate - 133.40| 50's - 3 MS Dhoni : IPL Matches - 26 | Runs - 590 | HS - 63* | Average - 32.77 | Strike rate - 136.89| 50's - 3

: IPL Matches - 26 | Runs - 590 | HS - 63* | Average - 32.77 | Strike rate - 136.89| 50's - 3 Ambati Rayudu : IPL Matches - 20 | Runs - 522 | HS - 62 | Average - 37.28 | Strike rate - 139.20 | 50's - 3

: IPL Matches - 20 | Runs - 522 | HS - 62 | Average - 37.28 | Strike rate - 139.20 | 50's - 3 Ravindra Jadeja: IPL Matches - 27 | Runs - 345 | HS - 36* | Average - 26.53 | Strike rate - 141.97 | 50's - 0

After a successful season at one down last year, Faf du Plessis will probably be the opener this time as Suresh Raina has now returned to the squad and can play at his favorite number 3 position.

Robin Uthappa or Ruthuraj Gaikwad might partner Faf as the second opener. Rayudu will most likely play at the number 4 position and look to play the anchor role to perfection as he did in CSK's title-winning campaign in 2018. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Curran and Bravo will be the finishers and add firepower to the side.

Last year CSK lost both their matches against DC in the league phase. This year MSD's side will look to avenge those losses and get off to a good start in the new season.