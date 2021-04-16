IPL 2021: How the current CSK batting line-up has fared against the Punjab Kings so far 

Chennai Super Kings will face the spirited Punjab Kings team in their next game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Usually a high-scoring ground, the Wankhede behaved uncharacteristically in yesterday's match between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Batsmen from both sides struggled to score runs.

Rajasthan's bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rehman and Chetan Sakariya majorly took the pace off the ball and strangled the Delhi batsmen in the first innings. In the second, Delhi's Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan used seam, swing and hard length as their primary weapons to trouble the Royals. Chennai and Punjab team management will study yesterday's game closely in order to devise their plans for today's contest.

CSK bowlers had a horrible time in their opening game against the Delhi Capitals. None of them could make an impact at any stage of the innings. Shardul Thakur picked up a couple of wickets at the back end, but it was inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

On a positive note, Suresh Raina made an emphatic comeback to the CSK side after missing the last edition of the IPL. Raina was the stand-out batsman for his side in their opening game. A miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja unfortunately led to his run-out when he was still going all guns blazing. The onus will again be on Raina to shepherd the CSK batting line-up against Punjab.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis had a quiet outing in the previous game. Gaikwad will be under pressure to perform as the in-form and experienced Robin Uthappa is warming Chennai's benches. Du Plessis has a good record against the Punjab Kings and will look to get back among the runs against his favorite opponents.

Stats of CSK's current batsmen against Punjab Kings in IPL

Faf du Plessis : IPL Matches - 12 | Runs - 502 | HS - 96 | Average - 55.78 | Strike rate - 149.85 | 50's - 6

: IPL Matches - 12 | Runs - 502 | HS - 96 | Average - 55.78 | Strike rate - 149.85 | 50's - 6 Suresh Raina : IPL Matches - 24 | Runs - 814 | HS - 100* | Average - 42.84 | Strike rate - 151.87 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 1

: IPL Matches - 24 | Runs - 814 | HS - 100* | Average - 42.84 | Strike rate - 151.87 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 1 MS Dhoni : IPL Matches - 26 | Runs - 595 | HS - 79* | Average - 59.50 | Strike rate - 155.76 | 50's - 5

: IPL Matches - 26 | Runs - 595 | HS - 79* | Average - 59.50 | Strike rate - 155.76 | 50's - 5 Ambati Rayudu : IPL Matches - 20 | Runs - 378 | HS - 65 | Average - 29.08 | Strike rate - 129.45 | 50's - 2

: IPL Matches - 20 | Runs - 378 | HS - 65 | Average - 29.08 | Strike rate - 129.45 | 50's - 2 Ravindra Jadeja : IPL Matches - 23 | Runs - 274 | HS - 37 | Average - 24.91 | Strike rate - 127.44 | 50's - 0

: IPL Matches - 23 | Runs - 274 | HS - 37 | Average - 24.91 | Strike rate - 127.44 | 50's - 0 Robin Uthappa: IPL Matches - 28 | Runs - 756 | HS - 70 | Average - 29.08 | Strike rate - 137.70 | 50's - 4

Raina, Du Plessis and MS Dhoni have the best record among Chennai's batsmen against the Punjab Kings. The experienced trio have played several crucial knocks against Punjab in the past, and the team management will hope that at least one of them delivers in this game.

CSK is well known for backing their players with enough opportunities. We may not see any changes in their line-up, at least for their upcoming match. Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to step up their games to provide support to the star players in the middle order.