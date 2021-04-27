IPL 2021: How the current DC batting line-up has fared against RCB so far

The stage is all set for a royal rumble later tonight. We are in for a riveting contest as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of IPL 2021.

After playing two consecutive matches in Chennai, DC will now head west to Ahmedabad. They will play their next four league games at the Narendra Modi stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin left the squad's bio bubble after the previous game, so the DC management will have to make a change to their line-up for today's game.

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been in stellar form in recent times and will be crucial to their teams' chances again. The current orange cap holder, Shikhar Dhawan, failed to live up to his reputation in DC's previous match against SRH. His opening partner Shaw shouldered the responsibility and played a brilliant knock to set up a thrilling win for the Capitals.

Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant have a better record against RCB when compared to their peers. The trio's batting contributions will be pivotal to DC's chances of a win on Tuesday.

Stats of DC's current batsmen against RCB in the IPL

Shikhar Dhawan: IPL Matches - 21 | Runs - 566 | HS - 73* | Average - 33.29 | Strike rate - 122.78 | 50's - 6

Prithvi Shaw: IPL Matches - 5 | Runs - 99 | HS - 42 | Average - 19.80 | Strike rate - 152.31 | 50's - 0

Steve Smith: IPL Matches - 16 | Runs - 352 | HS - 57 | Average - 32 | Strike rate - 131.84 | 50's - 1

Rishabh Pant: IPL Matches - 9 | Runs - 319 | HS - 85 | Average - 39.88 | Strike rate - 154.11 | 50's - 3

Advertisement

Marcus Stoinis: IPL Matches - 6 | Runs - 110 | HS - 53* | Average - 55 | Strike rate - 169.23 | 50's - 1

Ajinkya Rahane: IPL Matches - 21 | Runs - 639 | HS - 103* | Average - 37.59 | Strike rate - 129.35 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 1

Ajinkya Rahane played in the first couple of matches but was unceremoniously dropped to accommodate Steve Smith in the DC playing XI. Smith has struggled to score runs freely and often fails to accelerate even after settling down at the crease.

Delhi are one of the in-form teams in the IPL this season

Delhi will look to strengthen their pace department for the upcoming game after watching the Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowlers get a lot of assistance from the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday.

The team management might drop Steve Smith and opt for foreign pacer Anrich Nortje for their upcoming matches in Ahmedabad.

In such a scenario, the doors will open for Ajinkya Rahane to return to the number 3 slot in the batting order. Lalit Yadav will most likely play in the lower middle order in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Feeling Nostalgic! Remembering Ajinkya's innings of last year's IPL 2020 Against RCB of 60(46) With Shikhar , That led DC to the playoffs. This man is a Vital part of the DC's playing 11. Getting No chance, Still Smiling. Take a bow . 🙌🏻 #AjinkyaRahane #DelhiCapitals #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/5Le2zI3mpi — Ajinkya Rahane Fanclub (@AjinkyaRahane13) April 27, 2021

In 26 matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals have won just ten games. Rishabh Pant and co. will want to improve that record and begin their Ahmedabad leg on a positive note by registering a win against Virat Kohli's side.