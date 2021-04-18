IPL 2021: How the current RCB batting line-up has fared against KKR so far 

The flamboyant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the doubleheader on Sunday.

After two wins in two games at Chepauk, RCB will hope to finish their Chennai leg unbeaten by registering another win in today's game.

With a win in yesterday's encounter, the Mumbai Indians reached pole position in the points table. Both the MI and RCB teams have four points each in their tally. But due to an inferior net run rate, Virat Kohli's side are placed in second position.

The RCB team will enter the upcoming game with high confidence levels as their key players Virat, De Villiers and Maxwell are in good batting form.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who missed the first match due to quarantining and rest, came back into the side for the second game.

The talented left-hander could not make any significant contributions but will get a longer rope in the top order due to his good returns with the bat last season.

Skipper Virat Kohli will continue to open the batting for his side. He made a couple of identical scores, exactly 33 runs of 29 balls against MI and SRH. He will be keen to convert those starts into big ones against Kolkata Knight Riders, against whom he possesses a decent record.

Kohli scored a majestic 58-ball hundred against Kolkata in the 35th match of IPL 2019. That is his highest score against them in the IPL.

Shahbaz Ahmed played in the No. 3 position in the batting order during the previous match. Team management might continue with the experiment for now.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, who follow next in the batting order, are in excellent hitting form and their batting contributions will be essential for RCB to defeat a strong KKR side.

Stats of RCB's current batsmen against KKR in the IPL

Virat Kohli: IPL Matches - 26 | Runs - 725 | HS - 100 | Average - 40.28 | Strike rate - 130.16 | 50's - 4 | 100's -1

Devdutt Padikkal: IPL Matches - 2 | Runs - 57 | HS - 32 | Average - 28.50 | Strike rate - 142.50 | 50's - 0

AB de Villiers: IPL Matches - 21 | Runs - 435 | HS - 73* | Average - 33.46 | Strike rate - 148.46 | 50's - 3

Glenn Maxwell: IPL Matches - 15 | Runs - 339 | HS - 68 | Average - 28.25 | Strike rate - 151.35 | 50's - 1

Dan Christian: IPL Matches - 4 | Runs - 51 | HS - 25 | Average - 17 | Strike rate - 159.38 | 50's - 0

As evident above, Virat Kohli has the best record against KKR among the current lot in RCB. The onus will be on him to provide a solid start to his team and concoct a perfect platform for Ab de Villiers and Maxwell to finish the innings on a high.

Leg spinners like Rahul Chahar and Rashid Khan have been bowling sensationally in Chennai. MI spinner Rahul Chahar has already delivered two match-winning performances with the ball and helped them reach the top position in the points table.

Experienced RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, has failed to make an impact in both matches till now.

Team management might want to take advantage of the pitch conditions on offer by selecting another world-class spinner into the side.

They might draft in Adam Zampa into the playing XI to further strengthen their spin department. Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian has so far failed to make an impression in both batting and bowling. He might make way for Zampa in today's game.

RCB has played 27 games against KKR so far and won only 12 matches, while losing 15 games. However, they have won their last three games against Kolkata, so Virat Kohli's side will hope to continue with that momentum.