KL Rahul is one of the most complete all-format batters doing the rounds at present globally. The Karnataka-based cricketer is set to return from injury to lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022, which will start on March 26.

Besides being a fine batter and wicketkeeper, Rahul is also an excellent athlete. This fact is driven by the manner in which he runs between wickets and converts singles into twos and twos into threes.

A good account of the same came during the last couple of seasons in the IPL. Along with opening partner Mayank Agarwal, Rahul ran the fielders hard even during the powerplay while captaining the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

How many times has KL Rahul been run out in his career?

That said, converting singles into doubles and twos into threes commands excellent calling between the two batters. How often has KL Rahul found himself in the wrong of it and got himself run out?

The answer happens to justify why Rahul is a fine runner between the wickets, given that he has been run out on just two occasions in the IPL and twice in ODIs.

When it comes to Test cricket, Rahul is yet to be caught short of his ground by virtue of a run out across his 74 innings thus far. In T20Is as well, the flamboyant batter has gone through 52 innings unscathed without being dismissed in this mode.

Let's now take a look at the instances where Rahul has been run out across ODIs:

#1 Against Australia in Rajkot, 2020

In one of KL Rahul's finest innings in ODIs, he blazed his way to a 52-ball 80 in the second game against Australia in Rajkot in 2020. The knock was a pivotal one in the context of the series, given that it aided India's cause to level it before going on to clinch the series decider in Bengaluru.

This game, however, also marked the first instance of Rahul being run out in international cricket. In a bid to take over the strike from Ravindra Jadeja, he took off when the latter failed to connect with a Mitchell Starc delivery in the final over of the innings.

However, a direct hit from wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught the Karnataka batter short of his crease. India won the game by 36 runs, with KL Rahul also going on to effect a crucial stumping of Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

#2 Against West Indies in Ahmedabad, 2022

In what was a bizarre instance, KL Rahul found himself paying the price for a moment of indecision. This dates back to the second ODI against West Indies in February, with the visitors' seam attack putting India on the back foot first up.

A resurrection ensued between Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav before the former perished against the run of play. In the 30th over of the innings, Rahul brought out a crisp cover drive and turned back for the second run. While Suryakumar had more ground to cover, he wasn't headed for the danger end.

Rahul, however, stopped mid-pitch upon seeing the amount of ground Suryakumar had to cover. That cost him big time in the end as when he ultimately decided to complete the second run, wicketkeeper Shai Hope dislodged the bails to catch him short on 49.

That would go on to affect the flow of the rest of the innings, with India mustering a mere 237/9. Their bowlers, however, led by a brilliant Prasidh Krishna spell, made sure that was enough, and won India the game by 44 runs.

Let us now take a look at the two instances where KL Rahul was dismissed via a run out in the IPL:

#1 Against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 2014

KL Rahul donned Sunrisers Hyderabad colors in IPL 2014 (File Image).

Rahul's first instance of Rahul suffering a run out in the IPL dates back to the 2014 season, when he was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting at No.3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, he got off to a sedate start against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

That was when a horrible mix-up saw him take off for a non-existent single, only for partner Aaron Finch to turn it down. The throw happened to go to his Karnataka teammate and wicketkeeper CM Gautam, who had all the time in the world to catch him short of his ground.

KL Rahul managed a 13-ball 10 and SRH's total of 157/3 was never going to bother MI, who coasted home by seven wickets.

#2 Against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 2021

When one takes on the bullet arm of Ravindra Jadeja, he mostly finds himself racing against time. KL Rahul found the same at the Wankhede Stadium during the Punjab Kings' clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year.

In the third over of the PBKS innings, Chris Gayle tapped the ball to cover before teeing off. Rahul was the man running to the danger end but a sharp pick-up and throw from Jadeja gunned down the stumps in no time.

KL Rahul is left high and dry owing to a Ravindra Jadeja throw during IPL 2021 (Picture Credits: IPL).

The skipper fell short of his ground in what has gone on to become a well-known highlights package courtesy of Jadeja's brilliance. The Kings could never recover from that mishap and lost by a convincing margin to the eventual champions.

