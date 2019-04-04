How Royal Challengers Bangalore could line up against Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB will be eyeing their first win against KKR ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started another IPL in a horrendous manner losing all of their first four games and they welcome KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 5th of April as the RCB-KKR rivalry resumes.

Both these team come in this match on the back of contrasting fortunes and results as KKR have looked one of the best sides in IPL this year and RCB just cannot find a way to win. This is down to many reasons and one of them is the team balance and RCB haven't got their team combination right so far.

The batting looks one dimensional as once you get rid of the top order of RCB, there is not a single batsman in good nick in that RCB middle order. Their bowling is also a problem as only Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be capable of picking wickets.

There are a lot of problems at RCB currently and the combination that Kohli decides to go for against KKR will be interesting to see, but it's a guarantee that there will be changes in that RCB XI. So, in this slideshow, we pick the strongest XI for RCB against KKR:

#1 Openers ( Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli)

Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The RCB openers along with de Villiers have looked the most in-form batsmen in the Banglore lineup so far and this is the combination that may not be tinkered with by the RCB management. Parthiv Patel has looked in brilliant touch so far and he has been RCB's best batsman this year.

He scored a brilliant 67 off just 42 balls against RR, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get RCB their first win.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold in the IPL so far and he was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal on 23 runs against RR. The RCB skipper has to pick his form up as he is the most important batsman of RCB.

