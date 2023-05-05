"I believe that Gujarat will win the trophy" - Ravi Shastri hails GT's IPL 2023 campaign so far

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri thinks that the Gujarat Titans (GT) look the most dominant among the current teams in the IPL 2023 season and is likely to win back-to-back titles.

The Titans have lost just three out of the nine games so far and are at the top of the table with 12 points. Shastri pointed out how Gujarat just find different players who raise their hand and get their team out of trouble whenever they are in a tough situation.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the game between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about GT's campaign so far:

"Looking at the current form and team standings, I believe that Gujarat will win the trophy. There is consistency and flexibility in this team and there are seven-eight players who are performing consistently. The players in this Gujarat side complement each other."

Ravi Shastri on Sanju Samson's captaincy

Ravi Shastri also hailed RR skipper Sanju Samson for his captaincy so far in the tournament. Samson led the Royals to the final last season and there's a great chance that the feat may be repeated this time around too.

Shastri shed light on how Samson rotates his quality spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and even Adam Zampa when the trio play together. On this, he stated:

"Sanju Samson has matured as a captain. He uses his spinners very well. Only a good captain can play with three spinners and use them smartly."

The last time these two teams met, the Royals pulled off an incredibly unlikely win, thanks to half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Both teams are coming into the game at Jaipur on the back of losses and will be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

