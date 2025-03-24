“I don’t think it’s gonna happen next year” - Riyan Parag’s old video goes viral after SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag's words from an appearance on 'The Ranveer Show' in 2024 came back to haunt him in his first match as captain of the franchise during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He had predicted the end of the ultra-aggressive approach from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but was on the wrong end of the scoreline as they smashed 286 runs in 20 overs to register the second-highest total in the tournament's history on Sunday.

SRH crossed the 250-run mark thrice over the course of the 2024 edition, including a record score of 287 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Orange Army's explosive batting unit, which includes Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top, followed by the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy were at their destructive best to make the aggression quite routine.

SRH stuck to the approach, and qualified for the playoffs and the finals for the first time since 2018. While they lost to eventual champions KKR, their new-age batting method was hailed. However, it did have its fair share of doubters, which included Riyan Parag.

Riyan Parag was skeptical of the approach in the long-run, and had proclaimed that such high scores would not be witnessed in the 2025 edition.

"We finished off one game against, I think, Lucknow, and we came back and saw SRH 135 runs after six overs. We all looked at each other and were like, what is going on? What the hell is going on? Whenever we played SRH, I don't think they got more than 200. I think they got 200 in one, and 170 in the other," Riyan Parag said on the Ranveer Show.

"Head was going berserk and then Abhishek was doing his thing. I don't think it's gonna happen next year. That's a bold, bold prediction. I feel like, at least we figured it out We figured out how to not get hit for those 240-250 high scores," he added.

RR unfortunately conceded 200 in record time in the 2025 IPL clash against SRH. The batting side reached the landmark in just 14.1 overs, inflicting an unforgettable assault on the RR bowlers. The ongoing season is also being tipped as the first season to witness a 300-run score following SRH's thumping start.

"We could've restricted them a little lesser" - Riyan Parag laments lack of execution by bowlers in 44-run loss to SRH

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) put up a decent fight during the run chase, courtesy of fifties by Sanju Samson and Dhriv Jurel, and also cameos by Shubham Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer. But, the steep required rate was well beyond reach as the visitors ended with 242-6 after 20 overs.

"It was tough, just like I expected. Credit to SRH the way they batted, but we could've executed our plans better but we need to go back to drawing board and see what can be made better. Collectively we took the decision, it was the right decision, we didn't execute the plans the way we wanted to. We could've restricted them a little lesser, 220 or 240 would've been a good score to chase," Parag said during the post-match presentation.

RR will face the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) next at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26.

