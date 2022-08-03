"I got a little angry that they put me in this double-minded state" - 3 times Rishabh Pant lost his cool

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is often the last player to be thought of as brash or hot-headed despite his aggressive approach to batting.

The 24-year-old is arguably the epitome when it comes to a healthy attitude on the field. From his stump-mic antics to playful banter, he has given cricket fans several memorable moments at a very young age.

However, the competitive nature of the sport and the pressure associated with it cracks even the coolest of players at times. A positive approach and other aspects associated with the gentlemen's game are out of the window when things get a little tense on and off the field.

Here are some of the instances where the normally calm Rishabh Pant lost his cool:

#1 Rishabh Pant asks his players to walk off the field | DC vs RR, IPL 2022

The DC skipper wanted his players to walk off the field in the final over of the contest after what he viewed as an umpiring error.

Captaincy comes across as one of the most stressful tasks in the sport and Rishabh Pant felt that stress during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The leadership role with the Delhi Capitals (DC) seemingly got to the wicket-keeper batter as viewers at times saw him as a man possessed.

In a highly infamous encounter at the Wankhede, DC were in pursuit of a mammoth 223-run target set by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Jos Buttler's stupendous century had RR in the driver's seat. While the chasing side fought hard, they eventually crumbled under the pressure of the required run rate.

With 36 runs required off the final over, the odds were well in favor of the Sanju Samson-led side. However, Rovman Powell struck three consecutive sixes off Obed McCoy to bring DC back into the game. The West Indies all-rounder bowled a high full-toss on the third delivery, which the DC contingent believed to be a no-ball.

Following a discussion among the on-field umpires, the delivery was adjudged as legal, earning the wrath of Rishabh Pant on the sidelines. The DC skipper, visibly livid with the decision, gestured to his batters to make their way back to the pavilion, leading to some ugly scenes.

The young wicketkeeper was eventually fined 100 per cent of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct during the 15-run loss. Assistant coach Pravin Amre, who went onto the field to argue against the decision, also faced a fine as well as a one-match ban.

#2 Rishabh Pant smashes bat on the way to the pavilion | IND vs SA 2nd Test, Johannesburg

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, leading to an angry reaction

Team India failed to scale the final frontier in a 2-1 series loss to South Africa in testing conditions last year. The team were faced with a huge blow going into the second Test as Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a back spasm.

After scoring just 17 runs in India's first-innings total of 202, Rishabh Pant was keen to make amends in the second innings. He came into bat on Day 3 during a crucial juncture of the game and was welcomed by Rassie van der Dussen's banter from short leg.

The Delhi-born player tried to reply emphatically and went for a wild slog off just his third delivery. He had to walk back after the edge was safely taken behind the stumps. Clearly frustrated with the manner of his dismissal, Pant smashed his bat in the iconic Johannesburg tunnel which led to the dressing room.

India eventually lost the Test by seven wickets, allowing the Proteas to claw their way back into the series after going down to the visitors in the opener. Pant, however, had his crowning moment when he stepped up with a flamboyant hundred in the third Test at Cape Town, albeit in a losing cause.

#3 Rishabh Pant frustrated with Cheteshwar Pujara after dismissal on 97 | IND vs AUS 3rd Test , Sydney

Rishabh Pant (left) and Cheteswar Pujara have stitched several memorable partnerships in the past

After a landmark win in the Boxing Day Test, India leveled the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar series with two matches to go. However, Australia had the upper hand in Sydney after posting a 407-run target for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to chase with four sessions of play still left.

India remained alive in the series on the back of late heroics from Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, who executed the blockathon to perfection. However, the seeds were originally planted by a mammoth 148-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth wicket.

The wicket-keeper batter was on the verge of claiming his second hundred at the venue, but was dismissed by Nathan Lyon. The swashbuckling player went for a huge slog on the leg side, only to get a leading edge, which was safely pouched by Pat Cummins.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Happy birthday Rishabh Pant, in a short career he has achieved a lot - Hundreds in Australia, England, 89* helping the Gabba miracle to happen, 97 to draw the Test at Sydney, incredible IPL 2018 & 2019 - One of the finest young talent turns 24 today.

In the recently released documentary, "Bandon Mein Thha Dumm," Pant revealed that Pujara reminded him of the fact that he was playing on 97. The youngster said about the incident:

"[Pujara said] ‘You can work in singles, doubles too. You don’t have to hit a boundary.’ I got a little angry that they put me in this double-minded state. Because I like it when I’m very clear in my plans that this is what I want to do."

Pant continued:

"We had built such a good momentum. In my mind the only thing at that time was ‘Damn, what just happened?’ Because if I reached 100 there, it would have been one of my best."

Ajinkya Rahane also claimed that he was angry at Pujara when he made his way back to the dressing room after the dismissal. Thankfully, India went on to draw the contest in Sydney before securing the series in the fourth Test. Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 89 to guide the tourists home on the final day.

