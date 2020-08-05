'I have great expectations from Yashasvi Jaiswal' - Aakash Chopra backs youngster to set the IPL on fire

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as the youngster to look out for in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He added that he has great expectations from the highest run-scorer in the 2020 under-19 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra shared his views on various cricketing matters while responding to viewer questions on his YouTube channel.

On being asked to pick a youngster he would be backing in this year's IPL, Aakash Chopra opted for Yashasvi Jaiswal, while mentioning that he had immense faith as well as expectations from the talented youngster.

"If Yashasvi Jaiswal is given an opportunity, then he will make the full use of it. I have great belief in him and also have great expectations from him."

The reputed commentator opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal has the advantage of being a left-hander with the southpaws having done well historically in the IPL, while also lauding the Mumbai youngster's maturity.

"This player is very good. He is left-handed, left is right in the IPL. His maturity belies his age, the times we have seen him play."

While listing out the extraordinary achievements of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakash Chopra mentioned that he would be punting on the 18-year-old.

"He has a List A century and was the highest run-scorer in the under-19 World Cup. If you ask me I will put my money on him."

The former KKR player said that he hopes Rajasthan Royals will show faith in Jaiswal and give him the opportunity to excel at the top of the order.

"If Rajasthan Royals gives him an opportunity and he is a top-order batsman, so he will get a chance to open and I will be very very happy."

"It was not easy to stay there but the only thing running through my mind was playing cricket."



Meet inspirational India Under 19 cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/OsTJdhGzuQ — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2019

Aakash Chopra backs Sarfaraz Khan to do well for KXIP

Aakash Chopra picked Sarfaraz Khan as the other youngster to look out for

Aakash Chopra opted for Sarfaraz Khan as another youngster whom he would be keenly watching, considering the outstanding form the stocky Mumbaikar has shown in the domestic circuit.

He observed that the former RCB middle-order batsman could set the IPL alight if given an opportunity up the order by Kings XI Punjab.

"If I think other than him, then Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz had a very good last year. So if KXIP use him well, send him a little up the order, I think he can actually set the world alight."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that he had gone for youngsters who are not yet in the national reckoning, and not established players like Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini.

"These are the two players, I have picked little outliers. I am not going with the likes of Prithvi Shaw or Navdeep Saini whom everyone knows will be doing well. I am going with people whom we have not seen much."

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the highest run-scorer at the 2020 under-19 World Cup, with 400 runs to his name at an average of 133.33. Sarfaraz Khan, on the other hand, had an outstanding Ranji Trophy season in which he scored 928 runs in just 6 matches, which included three centuries with a highest score of an unbeaten 301.