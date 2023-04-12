“I am still batting 10-12 overs” - Axar Patel’s hilarious response on being asked why he's not batting higher up the order

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel gave a funny response to a query on why he's not batting up the order despite his impressive form in the Indian Premier League 2023. The left-hander quipped that wherever he bats, he still ends up playing 10-12 overs.

Axar was the top run-scorer for Delhi in their game against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (April 11). Coming into bat at No. 7, he smacked 54 off only 25 with the aid of four fours and five sixes.

Thanks to the all-rounder’s scintillating knock, DC posted a competitive 172, batting first. It wasn’t enough, though, as Mumbai chased down the target off the last ball with six wickets in hand. Following Delhi’s loss, the debate over Axar’s batting position continued.

At a post-match press conference, the 29-year-old was asked why he wasn't batting higher up the order. Giving a sidesplitting response, he said:

“I also thought about that, but then I realised that I am still batting 10-12 overs (laughs). Wherever I bat, up the order or No. 7, I am feeling the same, so I am not talking much about it. 10-12 overs are enough for me, the way I am batting.”

Axar’s humorous reply left the media in splits. On a serious note, he explained that there's a cricketing logic behind him batting lower down the order. He elaborated:

“We have discussed this, but if you look at our batting order, domestic players can play spin well. If I bat higher in the order, the question arises as to who will do the finishing job. The captain and the coach, when they sit down to discuss strategy, they also think about what would happen if he (Axar) gets out early. So there are two ways to think about it.”

The left-hander, who has been in exceptional form with the willow lately, also contributed 36 off 22 in the game against Gujarat Titans.

“I would blame myself as well” - Axar Patel on Delhi’s batting collapse

While Axar played a fabulous knock to lift Delhi, he was dismissed on the first ball of the penultimate over, trying to go after Jason Behrendorff. DC lost three more wickets in the same over and were eventually bowled with two balls remaining.

In hindsight, the all-rounder admitted that he could have been a bit more watchful. Talking about his dismissal and Delhi’s subsequent collapse, he said:

“I would blame myself as well a bit. There were 10 balls left, so maybe I could have been a bit more watchful instead of going for the big shot. But, I was in good flow, so I thought if I could connect early, there would be more pressure on the bowler.

“It’s not easy for new batters to come in and hit the ball right away. Their (Mumbai’s) batters also struggled. It could have been a different game if we had 176-180 instead of 172.”

Chasing 173, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 65 off 45 as Mumbai registered their maiden win of IPL 2023.

