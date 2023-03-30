"I think it brings the best out in players" - SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn on match simulation ahead of IPL 2023 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn spoke about the importance of match simulation ahead of the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 2016 IPL winners are ushering into a new era without their stalwarts David Warner and Kane Williamson. SRH were inconsistent in the previous season and finished eighth in the points table.

They will be expecting a much better performance this season under the leadership of Aiden Markram, having also acquired key players like Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Speaking about what makes match simulation unique and different from regular net sessions, Steyn said in a video released by SRH:

"I think the reason why we do practice matches is that we like match simulation. I think it brings the best out in players. It's a good opportunity for them to go out and really put their minds into a match situation."

Steyn continued:

"Practice matches are the best way to try and simulate what we are going to experience once the tournament starts. It is also a nice way for everyone to be on the field together and having fun and that is when you really start to see unity within the group."

SRH will be without the services of Markram, Marco Jansen, and Heinrich Klassen for their opening match.

The Proteas trio have been included in the South African squad for the upcoming two-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which is crucial for their World Cup qualification chances.

"If I was running in playing against RCB, MI or Australia, my adrenaline would be pumping" - Dale Steyn on the lack of energy in practice matches

Dale Steyn also commented on the lack of energy during match simulations when compared to the actual contest.

He also claimed that the difference in energy among players can be used as an incentive as most cricketers are battling each other and pushing for spots in the playing XI.

The former cricketer said:

"Coming out of the dressing room recently as a player myself, who has just stepped into the coaching role, I always know that practice matches can have limited effort. If I was running in playing against RCB, MI, or Australia, my adrenaline would be pumping and I would be running at 99 percent, sometimes even 110 percent."

He added:

"In practice matches, you know that if you get out, your stats do not count, there is not 70,000-80,000 people watching you."

SRH will begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

