“I don't think he should take rest” - Mark Boucher responds to suggestions over Rohit Sharma needing a break

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher disagreed with suggestions that captain Rohit Sharma should be given a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 so that he can be fresh for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. The MI coach made it clear that Rohit has not asked for rest so far and that if he is available, he will play.

Rohit has scored 181 runs in seven matches in IPL 2023 so far, at an average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 135.07, with one half-century. Sharing his views on the Mumbai Indians skipper, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar recently suggested the cricketer should take a break from the IPL to keep himself fresh for the WTC final.

At a press conference ahead of MI’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30, Boucher shared a differing view. He said:

"No, I don't think he should take rest. That's not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he's a very good player, and a leader as well, If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says 'you know, I need a bit of a break' then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn't done that.

“So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play.”

While the IPL 2023 final will be held on May 28, the WTC final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

“Watched him grow into a quality cricketer” - Mark Boucher on Rohit Sharma

Sunday will be a special occasion for Rohit. He will be leading MI in front of the home crowd on his 36th birthday. The Hitman has also been in charge of the franchise for 10 years now. Sharing his thoughts on Rohit’s growth as a cricketer and leader, Boucher commented:

“He has been great. I used to always enjoy watching Rohit bat, sometimes from behind the stumps as well. I have played a bit of cricket with him and watched him grow into a quality cricketer but also a good leader. It’s going to be nice for him. It’s his birthday as well, so a big moment for him.”

Asked about his form, the former South African keeper-batter asserted that the team is happy with the role the skipper is performing. He elaborated:

“I think Rohit is in good form. He has been hitting the ball really well in the nets. Just the other day, he got some good runs for us. He’s playing a nice and aggressive brand of cricket. He’s fulfilled the role that we have needed him to fulfill in this season so far. If Rohit plays aggressively like he has, he can be devastating for any opposition."

MI are currently ninth in the IPL 2023 points table with three wins and four losses from seven games.

