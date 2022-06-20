"I told him that I want to be the world's best all-rounder" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on honing his leg-spin bowling under Yuzvendra Chahal 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has primarily been used for his skills with the bat so far by the franchise. The 20-year-old, also being a leg-spinner by trade, has bowled on sporadic occasions at the domestic level.

Jaiswal's solitary delivery in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career was dispatched for a six. He came on to bowl at the fag end of the contest against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently concluded edition.

With seven wickets in first-class cricket, the youngster holds an average of 33.14 and an economy of 5.21. In T20 cricket, Jaiswal has bowled in seven matches but is yet to pick up a wicket so far.

Claiming that he worked on his leg-spin bowling under the tutelage of Yuzvendra Chahal over the course of the IPL, Jaiswal said in an interview with the Times of India:

"I talked to him and have taken bowling tips. He told me that I can be a good all-rounder. I told him that I want to be the world's best all-rounder. I want to be the best in both departments - bowling and batting,"

Chahal had a campaign to remember in his maiden outing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The leg-spinner won the Purple Cap after claiming 27 wickets in 16 matches in the tournament.

Naming Chahal as the 'mystery man' in the RR squad, Jaiswal added:

"He is a mystery man (laughs). He is also a legend in his department. He has a number of variations. He plays chess very well."

The 31-year-old's rich vein of form helped him cement his place in India's white-ball squad. Despite having poor outings against South Africa in the T20I home series initially, Chahal stepped up to register 4/13 in the third contest to help India stay alive in the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal entered history books with his twin centuries in the 2022 Ranji Trophy final

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi It was nice to see Yashasvi Jaiswal doubling up on his centuries in the Ranji Trophy semi final. It’s important for young players to still value first class development to aid their white ball game in my view. It was nice to see Yashasvi Jaiswal doubling up on his centuries in the Ranji Trophy semi final. It’s important for young players to still value first class development to aid their white ball game in my view.

Joining the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts after the end of the IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored three successive centuries to propel the team into the finals.

The 20-year-old only became the fifth batter for Mumbai to score hundreds in both innings of a Ranji Trophy match.

He was named Player of the Match for scoring 100 and 181 in the semi-final encounter against Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru.

Mumbai will lock horns against Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash, starting on June 22 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

