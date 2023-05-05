"I've worked on my body overall" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on playing long innings in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has mentioned about working on his strength for IPL 2023 in order to play longer innings.

Jaiswal hogged the limelight in his previous innings against Mumbai Indians at his homeground Wankhede Stadium. The southpaw smashed 16 boundaries and eight sixes, striking at 200, en route to his maiden IPL century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed just two balls before the Royals innings was about to end. The youngster scored nearly 59% of the team's total of 212. Speaking about working on his strength for the IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal told ESPNCricinfo:

"I've worked on my body overall. Since I open the batting, I mostly need to know how to time the ball, but if I'm batting towards the end, I should be able to hit as well. So I'm working on myself for the last few overs as well, because the ball gets older, the field settings change and you have to bat accordingly. The game keeps changing, so after seeing and assessing the scenarios, I try to prepare myself for all such situations."

Jaiswal further mentioned about the guidance received from opening partner and England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler.

"He is a really nice and open person. Whatever you ask him, he will explain it to you really nicely and patiently. He is an amazing person. Like a brother, you can go ask him anything and he will guide you properly."

"I practise so much that I have to be taken out of the nets" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been playing for Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2020 and is in the middle of his fourth season. He was one of the three players retained by the Royals ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

Jaiswal has admitted that many times he had to be pulled out of the training session because of excessive time spent in the nets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal said:

"You can ask anyone throughout India about that (laughs). As a habit, I practise so much that I have to be taken out of the nets. I enjoy it. I don't do it to show anything to anyone, I play for my own enjoyment.

"I know that the more I practise, the closer I will get to achieving my dreams. That's the only thing that I trust - that I'm on the right path. I believe in this, in myself, in my game, that's what I aim for, and the rest will happen as it has to happen."

Rajasthan Royals will play against Gujarat Titans on Friday evening, May 5, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

