I will cherish it forever: Corey Anderson recalls miraculous MI win against RR in 2014

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson recalled the IPL 2014 fixture where the Mumbai Indians scored 185 runs in 14.4 overs to qualify for the playoffs on net-run-rate against the Rajasthan Royals.

Corey Anderson was the star of the chase and scored an unbeaten 95 off 44 balls to help MI defy the odds and make it to the last four.

MI had the worst possible start to the season as they lost all five matches in the UAE leg of the IPL 2014. However, they gathered momentum towards the latter half of the tournament and in the end had to beat the Rajasthan Royals by chasing down whatever total the Jaipur-based franchise put up, inside 14.3 overs.

Thanks to Sanju Samson's brilliant innings, RR posted a mammoth 189-4 in their stipulated 20 overs. With 190 runs to be scored off 14.3 overs, MI lost wickets at regular intervals.

But Corey Anderson kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt with an extraordinary innings. The scores were tied after 14.3 overs and Aditya Tare hit the next ball for a six to help push MI's net-run-rate and propel them into the playoffs.

It was great to show the IPL that I can play: Corey Anderson

"Look it was an amazing day and I will cherish it forever till the day I die. It was so much fun especially to be involved in the game. The scenario and the position we were in as a team basically it was an impossible feat to do. We managed to scrape across the line and regards to that," Corey Anderson told ESPNCricinfo

"Look it was just exciting being involved with Mumbai (Indians) which is such a great franchise and a successful franchise. And it was great to show the IPL that I can play and I can do something in the IPL as well. But yeah it was a great game to be involved in and I was lucky enough that I was the one left standing it at the end and who did it. We knew we were going to do something special in that game," Corey Anderson further added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to be staged in the UAE from September 19th and it will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.