“I was in such a wrong position” - When MS Dhoni joked about not being given the best catch award after an IPL match

MS Dhoni has always been known for his quirky statements in the post-match presentation ceremony. The wicketkeeper batter is known to have answered his questions regarding his exit from the game with quite the wit and class.

However, during the 2023 IPL game, MS Dhoni cheekily made a statement claiming he was not awarded the catch of the match for dismissing Aiden Markram, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad then. Dhoni was up to the stumps and his sharp reflexes enabled him to dismiss Markram off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana.

Speaking to the presenter in the post-match presentation, Dhoni jokingly said:

"Still they didn't give the best catch (award), I was in such a wrong position. Just because you wear gloves, people think it's very easy but I felt that was a fantastic catch. Not because of your ability but at times you're at the wrong place at the wrong time when you catch it."

Dhoni, skipper of the CSK side that season, led his team to a fifth championship win and drew level with Mumbai Indians to become the joint most successful IPL franchise. Following the win that season, Dhoni stepped down from the role of captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading CSK in the 2024 IPL.

MS Dhoni will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings in 2025 IPL

Chennai Super Kings' talismanic wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni will be a part of the IPL side for another year. There were doubts over his participation, however, he featured in the list of players retained by Chennai Super Kings which put any doubts regarding his future to rest.

Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player ahead of the 2025 IPL Mega Auction. This was made possible due to an old rule being introduced wherein players who have been out of central contracts or haven't played international cricket for five years will be marked as uncapped players.

