If anybody pays Glenn Maxwell close to the 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has opined that Glenn Maxwell is unlikely to be a big-money buy at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

Glenn Maxwell was released by the Kings XI Punjab as part of their retention exercise ahead of the auction. The Aussie big-hitter has flattered to deceive in the IPL and hit an abysmal low last season.

During a discussion on the Star Sports network, Scott Styris was asked if Glenn Maxwell will have any high-profile takers at the auction.

The Kiwi responded by stating that it would be illogical for a franchise to pay huge bucks for the maverick Aussie. He reasoned Maxwell's performances in the IPL have not done justice to the talent he possesses.

"The answer is if anybody pays anything close to that sort of 10-crore mark, they have got rocks in their head. It is that simple. We all know how good a player he is, that is not the question. The talent is there but the talent has outweighed the actual performances we have seen from Glenn Maxwell," said Styris.

Scott Styris observed Glenn Maxwell's remuneration should be commensurate with the performances he has dished out over the years in the IPL.

"So, I think at some stage and we are well past that, you have got to start paying for the actual performance that you get and for Glenn Maxwell it is not that much. Did he not hit a single six throughout the whole of the IPL and that's not what you play such big money for," added Styris.

"There will be someone who takes a chance on Glenn Maxwell" - Scott Styris

Glenn Maxwell has failed to live up to his reputation in the IPL

Scott Styris believes Glenn Maxwell might find some takers at the auction but it would not be for too much beyond his base price.

"I think there will be someone who takes a chance on Maxwell but it should only be something like base price. And you hope you strike lightning in a bottle and you get lucky and that he is in good form and he somehow manages to turn around what has been a pretty disappointing five or six years in the IPL," said Styris.

Styris signed off by stating that if someone is willing to shell out huge bucks for Glenn Maxwell, they should be ready to face the consequences.

"I think someone will take him but if you do take him for a big price tag, you deserve to get bitten," concluded Scott Styris.

The Kings XI Punjab paid 10.75 crores to acquire the services of Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2020. But he proved to be a major letdown, as he scored just 108 runs in the eleven knocks he played at a mediocre average of 15.42 and an abysmal strike rate of 101.88.