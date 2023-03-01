IND vs AUS: 3 batters who could score the most runs in the 3rd Test between India and Australia in Indore 

After their comprehensive win in Delhi, Team India will look to make it three in a row when they play Australia in the third of the ongoing four-match Test series. The upcoming fixture is set to kickstart at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

After winning the toss in the second Test, it all went downhill for Australia as they just couldn't withstand the hosts' potent spin attack in both of their innings. The Aussie batters looked absolutely clueless once again as they registered scores of 263 and 113 in their two innings, respectively.

India, meanwhile, had their issues as well in the first innings. They were 139/7 at one stage, and if not for the match-changing knocks from Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37), things could've been worse for the hosts.

With the surface in Indore likely to aid batting, batters from both units should look to apply themselves and count once they settle at the crease and score big.

On that note, let's take a look at three such batters who may have a memorable third Border-Gavaskar Test starting on Wednesday.

#3 Virat Kohli - India

Virat Kohli missed out on a big score in the previous game in Delhi when he was dismissed courtesy of a controversial decision in the first innings when he was batting at 44.

The dismissal disappointed a number of fans who were awaiting the modern-day master to weave his magic on home soil.

However, their wait might come to an end as Kohli seemed confident during his stay at the crease in Delhi, scoring a combined 64 runs across both innings of the game.

The former Indian skipper would love to build on his previous match and put an end to a three-year wait for his elusive Test ton in Indore, where he registered a score of 211 against New Zealand in 2016.

#2 Steve Smith - Australia

One of India's prime arch nemesis, Steve Smith will have a lot on his shoulders for Australia in the upcoming Test. An able player of spin, a lot was expected from the 33-year-old from the series opener but things didn't pan out like he would've wanted.

Come the third Test, one would expect Smith to bounce back stronger given his added responsibility of leading the side in the absence of Pat Cummins.

As the stats suggest, leading Australia brings out the best in Smith. The Sydney lad has mustered 3793 runs at an average of 67.7, including 14 fifties and 15 centuries in Tests for Australia as a skipper.

#1 Rohit Sharma - India

Inarguably India's best top-order batter from the first two Tests, Rohit Sharma will once again be the prime threat for the Aussie bowlers in this Test.

His approach on spin-friendly tracks has been a delight to watch, having used his feet and muscle power aptly so far in the series.

A century in the first innings of the Nagpur Test would certainly boost the skipper's confidence for the remainder of the series. He would also love to replicate his heroics in the third Test after missing out in Delhi.

Moreover, the Mumbai lad has smashed a century in both T20I and an ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium for India and will not shy away from his maiden red-ball ton on the same venue.

