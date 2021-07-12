IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma’s metamorphosis into a world-class Test opener India can bank on

Rohit Sharma doesn't need any introduction. Famously known as the Hitman, he is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. His white-ball record speaks for itself and he is undoubtedly among the best white-ball openers the cricketing world has ever seen. Three ODI double hundreds and four T20I hundreds, it doesn't get any better than that.

While all this ensured there were no questions about his limited-overs ability, the same could not be said about Test match cricket. After an impressive Test debut in 2013, Rohit failed to cement his place in the Test line-up. His record in India was fabulous but his struggles overseas could not be covered. This led to him losing out on his spot time and again.

A lot of people wondered why Rohit was never given a chance to open in Test cricket. His career changed drastically in white ball cricket once he started opening and the same could happen in red ball cricket too. Others suggested red ball cricket was way tougher. The swinging ball is not easy to handle and Rohit’s technique was not good enough to open.

Rohit Sharma strugggled in the midde order

However, there is a time for everything and that moment came for Rohit in 2019. After a brilliant ODI World Cup, the selectors soon announced that the Mumbai batsman would be given an opportunity to open in Tests as well. Six years after his debut he finally got the much needed opportunity.

Rohit Sharma did not disappoint as he scored hundreds in both innings against a strong South African bowling line-up. The series was a memorable one for Rohit as he ended up scoring a double hundred as well.

However, he then failed to make an impact in the series against Bangladesh as he was dismissed cheaply both times. The actual Test for the Hitman was yet to come. The series in Australia was going to be one to watch. Though he did not score big there, his ability to tackle the new ball impressed fans and experts alike.

In the next series against England, he truly established himself as a world class opener. His double hundred in the second test laid the foundation for India’s comeback in that series. Virat Kohli mentioned that Rohit's innings was the turning point of the series. It was a knock which showed the world that the Mumbai batsman has it in him to play big knocks in challenging conditions.

If all this was not enough, the World Test Championship Final was an icing on the cake. While many expected him to struggle in England, he finished as the joint highest run scorer for India in that match. He played with great responsibility and showed how he has matured over time.

Rohit Sharma will be a player to watch out for in the England Series

After a disappointing performance in the World Test Championship Final, a win in England has become a must for the Indian team. A series win against the English side would prove that despite a final loss, this Indian team is not going to stop.

Beating England in their home conditions has never been easy, but this Indian team definitely has it in them to win in any given conditions.

Rohit has been in fine form as an opener

While the bowling contingent seems to be ready, India’s batting line-up has been a cause for concern in overseas conditions. They have struggled to tackle the moving ball and have often got out after getting set. This is what makes Rohit Sharma a player to watch out for this time around. He is a player who likes to dominate and as long as he is in the middle the opposition bowlers get no respite.

There will be a lot of pressure on the Mumbai batsman as he is known to struggle against the swinging ball. To add to this, his regular opening partner Shubhman Gill has been ruled out of the tour and Rohit will have to take the additional responsibility to be at his best.

A good showing in this series is the need of the hour for both the team and the Hitman himself. A failure, however, would attract a lot of criticism towards the Mumbai Indians skipper.

One thing that has really changed is Rohit's composure while batting. He doesn't seem to panic anymore. He was often criticized for throwing his wicket away, but the Hitman has shown a change in approach. If he gives himself some time to settle in, he can easily exploit the bowling going forward.

In England it is more important to score runs than just stay in the middle. The conditions highly favour the bowlers and sooner or later, batsmen stumble across a peach of a delivery. In challenging conditions, Rohit's aggressive batting will add great value to the Indian team.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee