IND vs SA 2022: 3 reasons why Umran Malik should get a game in the series

Umran Malik came into the limelight last year while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second phase of IPL 2021. Malik was a net bowler for the Orange Army. The franchise signed him as a replacement in the final phase of the league round after T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19.

Since SunRisers Hyderabad were knocked out of the race to the IPL 2021 playoffs, the team management decided to try out some new players before the mega auction, including Umran Malik. Even though the fast bowler could not scalp many wickets in 2021, his pace drew everyone's attention.

Malik clocked 150 kmph consistently and troubled the batters with his pace. SunRisers Hyderabad retained him for a massive ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. SRH then roped in Dale Steyn as their fast-bowling coach. The former South African fast bowler helped Malik improve his line and length.

The results were visible on the ground as Malik scalped 22 wickets and won two Man of the Match awards in IPL 2022. He was also adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season. Soon after, the selectors named him in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The Indian squad features Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, who have more experience than Malik, but here are three reasons why the SunRisers Hyderabad star should get a game in the upcoming series.

#1 Umran Malik can prove to be the X-factor for India

Umran Malik took a five-wicket haul against eventual champions Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2022 season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Very few bowlers in the world can clock 150 kmph on the speedometer like Umran Malik. If a bowler has sheer pace, he can trouble even the best batters in the world. The Indian cricket team has never had a bowler like Umran in the past.

If the team management gives him a match against South Africa, he could emerge as the 'X-factor' bowler for the home team.

#2 Malik should get some international experience if he is in the T20 World Cup plans

If the selectors have Malik in their list of probables for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, they should give him proper exposure to international cricket ahead of the mega event. The conditions in Australia will assist Malik, which is why the selectors would have thought of picking him for the T20 World Cup.

With India set to play quite a few T20I matches before the World Cup, giving Umran some experience would be a good decision.

#3 South Africa's batting line-up can prove to be a litmus test for Malik

South Africa are one of the strongest teams that India will face before the ICC T20 World Cup. The Proteas had an 80% win record in the T20 World Cup last year, while they whitewashed India in a three-match ODI series earlier this year.

Bowling against Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen will be a tough challenge for Malik. The team management should give him multiple matches in this series instead of thinking about using him during the series against Ireland.

