IND vs SA 2022: Predicting the top 3 run-getters for the 4th T20I between India and South Africa

In what could be the decider of the series, India will host South Africa for the fourth T20I. The high-profile encounter will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot today (June 17).

The Rishabh Pant-led unit put in sub-par performances in the first two games. They failed to finish out a run-fest in Delhi before running out of gas in the second game in Cuttack. However, a strong bowling effort allowed India to make a comeback in the series and win the third T20I.

South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to overcome their batting struggles from the previous game. The Proteas couldn't stitch together a single major partnership and lost the game by a big margin of 48 runs.

Ahead of today's important clash, we take a look at three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the fourth T20I.

#3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (India)

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a half-century in the last game [Credit: BCCI].

After coming under the scanner for his mediocre performances on the international stage, Ruturaj Gaikwad made a strong statement in the third T20I. He registered his first-ever T20I fifty and top-scored (57 off 35) for India.

The 25-year-old played some splendid strokes and established his dominance due with his inherent ability to time the ball. With KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma unavailable, Gaikwad will look to make the most out of his opportunities in the ongoing tour and be amongst runs for India.

#2. Heinrich Klassen (South Africa)

Heinrich Klassen for South Africa [Credit: BCCI].

Had Quinton de Kock not injured his wrist before the second T20I, Heinrich Klassen might not have featured for South Africa early in the series. However, as things stand, the right-handed wicket-keeper is the leading run-getter for the visitors so far.

Klassen has top-scored in the last two encounters for the Proteas. He played a match-winning knock of 81 runs off 46 balls in Cuttack and marshaled his side to a famous victory. In the last game in Vizag, the 30-year-old looked threatening and scored 29 runs, including three boundaries and a six.

Temba Bavuma and the management will hope Klassen continues his run of form in Rajkot as well.

#1. Ishan Kishan (India)

India v South Africa - 1st T20

Ishan Kishan has been India's best batter in the series so far. The left-handed dasher has provided express starts in each of the three games so far and is the leading run-getter in the series. Kishan has amassed 164 runs at an average of 54.6 at a strike rate of 158 in three matches.

The 23-year-old holds the key for the Men in Blue to set the tone and put pressure on the Proteas bowlers from the beginning. He scored his fourth T20I fifty in the previous game and will be eager to utilize his good batting form tonight as well.

