"His contribution to Test cricket is immeasurable" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli's contribution to Test cricket is immense and not restricted to the Indian team.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test when he takes the field in the upcoming first game of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. It will also be his first Test since giving up the captaincy in the longest format of the game.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about Kohli's contribution to Test cricket. He said:

"Virat Kohli the Test batter, I have got a lot of respect and admiration for what he has done for Test cricket. I have also kept his middle name, run-machine Kohli, ton-machine Kohli and all of that. I think his contribution to not just Indian cricket but Test cricket, in general, is immeasurable."

The former India cricketer added that Kohli has played a stellar role in popularizing the oldest format of the game. Chopra explained:

"He has scored a lot of runs, won India a lot of matches but the best aspect I find about Kohli is his love for Test cricket, the passion with which he plays Test cricket, how he actually prioritizes Test cricket ahead of everything else. If your hero does that in today's era, then suddenly you make that format popular."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohali was the venue when Virat Kohli captained India for the first time in India in Test cricket and now Rohit Sharma will be taking charge for the first time as Indian Test captain in Mohali which is also Virat's 100th Test. Mohali was the venue when Virat Kohli captained India for the first time in India in Test cricket and now Rohit Sharma will be taking charge for the first time as Indian Test captain in Mohali which is also Virat's 100th Test.

Kohli has been synonymous with Test cricket ever since he took over the Indian captaincy in the format from MS Dhoni. The 33-year-old's desire to win Test series away from home took Indian cricket to new heights.

"Virat Kohli's performance has always been good in Test cricket" - Sanjay Bangar

Virat Kohli's Test average has taken a beating over the last couple of years

Aakash Chopra also asked Sanjay Bangar if a liberated Kohli will be seen in the Test series against Sri Lanka. He responded:

"His performance has always been good in Test cricket. You saw it in the England series and the South Africa series. He scored runs, it is a different thing that a century was not scored because there has been a long wait for that."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach concluded on an optimistic note for the franchise's former skipper. Bangar observed:

"Till when can you hide the sun, till when can you keep it covered by a cloth. The sun will shine and you will get to see Virat Kohli's gigantic form again."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli, Head coach, Batting coach, bowling coach in today's practice sessions in Mohali. Virat Kohli, Head coach, Batting coach, bowling coach in today's practice sessions in Mohali. https://t.co/D2Vwllux1S

Virat Kohli has an excellent overall record in Test cricket, having amassed 7962 runs at an impressive average of 50.39. However, he has not scored a century since 2019, and averaged 19.33 and 28.21 in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Virat Kohli score a century in his 100th Test? Yes No 7 votes so far