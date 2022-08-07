IND vs WI 2022: 3 changes India can make for the 5th T20I

A dominant India continued their prolific run against West Indies by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series on Saturday (August 6) in Lauderhill, Florida.

India's revamped batting approach saw them amass 191, before their bowlers used the conditions on offer to never allow the West Indies batters to hit their stride.

Incidentally, this was the highest score posted by India where none of their batters could score a half-century. Axar Patel gave the finishing kick at No.7 after the innings stuttered in the middle phase.

Avesh Khan, who got an extended run, bounced back with some aplomb as he got two wickets in the powerplay. West Indies never recovered once Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell walked away after threatening briefly. With the series in the bag, Rohit Sharma can try out new players for the fifth T20I match.

Here we take a look at three players India could try out in their fifth T20I match against West Indies:

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan can replace Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant has got an extended run as the wicketkeeper-batter in the squad and he is all certain to make the T20 World Cup squad. India could well use Ishan Kishan in this last match, considering they have given matches to both Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik.

Suryakumar Yadav has sizzled as an opener, but Ishan can walk out to open the innings in the final innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

In 18 matches in his T20I career so far, Kishan has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.3 with a strike rate of 132.7.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep has had injury concerns since the IPL.

Ravi Bishnoi has given a great account of himself in both the matches and has flummoxed West Indies in the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav, who had a superb IPL, has recovered from his injury and could be used as Bishnoi's replacement.

Kuldeep was very impressive in IPL 2022 and finished as the fifth highest wicket taker. Since then, he has not featured in an international game. With the squads for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup to be announced soon, this match could offer him a chance to stake a claim.

In the IPL, Kuldeep looked far more in control with his lengths and made a concerted effort to increase his pace. The surface in Florida was sluggish in the fourth T20I and should offer assistance to the spinners - the perfect conditions Kuldeep can showcase his skills.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has reinvented himself in T20Is.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin has a better batting strike rate than Ravindra Jadeja in T20s this year. He has also emerged as a bankable bowler in the shortest format - a bowler who can give the captain four frugal overs.

He should be in a side that is pitted against an opponent with a number of left-handers and hence, this last T20I could be his chance to bolster his credentials a lot more.

The Indian selectors have a squad to pick for the Asia Cup and by the looks of it, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja will be the first-choice spinners. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi are also in the pecking order and for Ashwin to be successful, he has to continue being the steady option in the middle order and keep chipping in with the useful cameos.

