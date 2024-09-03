India playing XI from Mohammed Shami's ODI debut in 2013 - where are they now?

Mohammed Shami, who turns 34 today (September 3), is one of the greatest fast bowlers the country has produced. The Bengal speedster is one of the most gifted and crafty bowlers in international cricket at the moment.

Shami has played 64 Tests and 101 ODIs so far, picking up 229 and 195 wickets, respectively. His ability to get the ball to seam back into right-handers after pitching is what makes him such a dangerous entity.

He also has decent pace, which forces batters to play from the crease on most occasions and use their hands a tad more than they would ideally like. Shami takes away batters' footwork with his swing as well as accurate lengths.

The Amroha, UP-born pacer, made his ODI debut for India against Pakistan in New Delhi in 2013; a game which the hosts won by ten runs, restricting Pakistan to 157 after setting them a target of 168 to chase.

In this feature, we take a look at the players from Mohammed Shami's ODI debut and dissect what they are up to now.

Top-order batters

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of India, interacts with Suryakumar Yadav (C) of India before the start of game one of the T20 International series between Sri Lanka and India.

Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings for India in that game. While Gambhir has long retired from the sport and is now the head coach of the national side, Rahane is plying his trade for Leicestershire in England currently.

Gambhir served as the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders post his retirement. He was also elected as the Member of Parliament from East Delhi before taking the India job.

Virat Kohli, who came in at number three, is one of the finest batters the game has seen, and continues to play for India in two formats - ODIs and Tests - after calling it quits from T20Is after the T20 World Cup in June.

Middle-order batters and wicketkeeper

.Yuvraj Singh looks on during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan.

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni made up the middle order for India in this match. Yuvraj, a cancer survivor, has called it quits from the sport and is now mostly seen as a television pundit.

Raina too has retired from the game and plies his trade as an expert on television and social media channels. Dhoni, on the other hand, continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL despite having retired from international cricket.

The latter led India in this game and naturally donned the big gloves behind the stumps as well. He has been seen taking things easy after retirement despite taking up the odd mentor's role from time to time.

Bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ishant Sharma were the rest of the bowlers in this game for India alongside the Shami. Ashwin and Jadeja are regulars of the Indian team, although the latter has retired from T20Is.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finds himself in the wilderness after last playing for India in a T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur in 2022. He plays for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL and is trying hard to make a comeback.

Sharma, for his part, completed his hundredth Test in 2021 but has been given the cold shoulder by the selectors ever since. However, he has not announced his retirement yet, and continues to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

