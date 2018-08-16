India's strongest Test XI under Virat Kohli

Ashwan Rao

Captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli took over the captaincy from Mahedra Singh Dhoni, after the later shockingly announced his retirement after the fourth Test match of the 2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy in December 2014. Kohli, who captained India once in the first match of that series at Adelaide was made the full-time Indian Test skipper from the 'New Year' Test of 2015 at Sydney. Under Virat Kohli, Team India won its first ever full-fledged Test series in Sri Lanka. This was India's first away Test series win since 2011.

After the 2-0 Tests series against West Indies at the Caribbean, India climbed to number one spot in Tests under Kohli. Though they lost their position after a short while, they consolidated their position on top after some impressive home series wins. Currently the number one ranked Test side- India has played 37 Test matches under Kohli, winning 21 and losing 7 with nine matches ending in a draw. Kohli possesses a winning percentage of 56.75 in Tests. Let us now look at the best Indian Test XI under Virat Kohli ever since he took over the reigns in January 2015.

Honourable mention: KL Rahul

Openers - Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay

Vijay, who made his Test debut against Australia back in 2008 at Nagpur, has been a mainstay in the Indian Test squad ever since Virat Kohli took over the captaincy. Having played alongside veteran players like Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir during the initial stages of his career, Vijay went on to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the squad after the end of their Test careers.

The stylish Tamil Nadu batsman is a sheer delight to watch when he is in full flow. He was India's third highest run-getter in Test matches in 2015 with 522 runs in seven matches at an average of 47.45, with his highest score being 150.

In the following year, he scored 550 runs in 10 matches finishing the year as fifth highest run-scorer for Kohli's men in Tests and was solid once again at the top of the order. Another memorable run saw Vijay finishing last year with 520 runs in five matches that included three centuries and a half-century.

Though he hasn't been that consistent with the bat in 2018, he has 233 runs in six matches to his name- with his highest score being 105. Overall, Vijay has scored 1825 runs in 29 matches under Virat's captaincy - that includes seven centuries and six half-centuries, with his highest score being 155.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan, who made his Test debut under MS Dhoni against Australia in 2013 scored the fastest hundred by Indian batsmen (Tests) in the same match at Mohali. He has complemented Vijay very well at the top, with the duo provided several electrifying starts at the top. In 18 matches under Virat Kohli, Dhawan amassed 1369 runs that includes five centuries and three half-centuries at an average of 48.89.

His highest Test score of 190 came against Sri Lanka during India's victorious tour of the Island nation back in 2016. The right-left combination of Vijay and Dhawan has been a revelation for Team India at the top of the order in Tests.

