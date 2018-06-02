Analysing how India's U-19 heroes performed in IPL 2018

Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, and Abhishek Sharma were the 4 U-19 stars who played this year.

Kovvali Teja ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 19:13 IST

All eyes were on India's U-19 heroes at the start of IPL 2018

Nowadays, no sport is devoid of competition that provides a platform to youngsters to shine and prove their mettle. While cricket has held a rich heritage of having many such local and international leagues that have helped produce some of the game's biggest names, the relatively recent advent of T20 cricket has given rise to many more such platforms.

India's premier T20 league, IPL, is one such global platform from where multiple cricketers evolve into heavier weights eventually.

Each year witnesses the cash-rich league identify some remarkable talents, from India as well as the foreign countries. This year too was no different as many youngsters held the crowds captive with their breathtaking performances.

However, given India's success tale in this year's ICC Under-19 World Cup, many fans were keen on seeing the young brigade perform in IPL 2018. With the tournament done and dusted now, here's how these future superstars fared this year and take a look at what lies ahead for Indian cricket.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw blew away everyone with his blistering strokeplay

After helping India script a famous U-19 World Cup victory, the team's captain, Prithvi Shaw, stood among the most talked about cricketers ahead of the start of this year's IPL. Purchased at a sum of Rs 1.2 crore by the Delhi Daredevils, Shaw did not get to take the field in the first few games of the franchise.

However, once he got the opportunity to showcase his skill, the 18-year-old blazed away with some brilliant strokeplay. With 260 runs in 9 games at a blistering strike rate of 153.12, Shaw has certainly done no harm in his first IPL stint. While the youngster was criticised by a few experts for his lack of temperament in crunch situations, Prithvi Shaw certainly seems to hold all the credits to evolve into a more mature cricketer in the coming days.