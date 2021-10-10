IPL 2021: "Before the resumption of the IPL, no one would've thought that KKR will qualify for the playoffs" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta lauded the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) stunning efforts to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2021. He acknowledged that no one would have counted on the Kolkata-based franchise to finish in the top four before the resumption of the IPL in the UAE.

When the 14th edition of the tournament was halted in May due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India, KKR were second from the bottom of the table and had won just two matches out of their first seven. However, Brendon McCullum's side manifested a fearless approach in the second leg.

Deep Dasgupta, while reviewing every franchise's performance during the league stage, praised the Morgan-led side. He said that after KKR's impressive display during the second leg, they now have the much-needed confidence and momentum in their side.

Dasgupta also opined that the biggest issue for the two-time champions is the unavailability of Andre Russell. He said:

"They (KKR) are pretty much in form the way they're playing right now. The biggest issue is the unavailability of Andre Russell. It remains to be seen whether he will be available for the knockouts. But it looks like they're a solid team, have momentum on their side and have instilled confidence. Before the resumption of the second half of the IPL, not many would have thought they would end up in the top 4. And the fact that they have qualified, tells you that they are in very good form."

Brendon McCullum's troops will look to lift their third IPL trophy this season. They will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 11.

"Rajasthan philosophy has always been to find success around their overseas players" - Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta was full of praise for Sanju Samson.

Meanwhile, the Men in Pink took their inconsistent form from India to the UAE. Before the resumption of the competition, the Rajasthan Royals were in the fifth position after playing seven matches and winning only three games.

Dasgupta opined that RR hand-picked their overseas contingent as the nucleus of the side, which eventually paved their downfall. The side's star players, like Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, were unavailable for the UAE leg of the competition. He said:

"They finished seventh in the table and you have to feel bad for them. They missed out on their big names. Rajasthan's philosophy has always been to find success around their overseas players like Archer, Buttler, Stokes. Unfortunately, Jofra was not available for the franchise during the first leg, who was one of their best players last season. Unfortunately again in the second half, there was no Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes available as well."

Deep Dasgupta also stated that the consistent form of their skipper, Sanju Samson, was the biggest positive for the side. The 26-year-old amassed 484 runs at an incredible average of 40 runs per match in 14 encounters for his side. Samson was also the first player to score a hundred this season.

Dasgupta praised the wicket-keeper batsman and said:

"But the biggest positive for them was their captain Sanju's consistent performance. Down the years the main issue with him was his inconsistency but this season, we've seen his maturity. His consistency is good news for Indian cricket as well. The only thing is that they were let down massively from their overseas contingent due to the unavailability."

Considering their performances this season, Rajasthan will look to revamp their entire squad for the cash-rich league in 2022.

