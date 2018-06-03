"Shikhar Dhawan is a top guy," says Kerala's Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby was a core member of the RCB team in IPL 2016.

Shreyash Sinha ANALYST Exclusive 03 Jun 2018, 02:34 IST 122 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Baby was a core member of the RCB team in IPL 2016

Sachin Baby is a 29-year-old batsman who was a part of SRH squad in this IPL. He is also the captain of Kerala in the domestic circuit. He was a core member of the RCB team in IPL 2016.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sachin Baby talks about his cricketing career.

How was your experience with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season?

Sachin: It was really a good experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team atmosphere was really good. I was so lucky to be with Laxman sir, Tom Moody and Murali sir. We all know how good they are. Since I was not playing, I was learning a lot from them. I had a good time there.

Sunrisers Hyderabad comprises of star players such as Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan etc. How did the presence of these players help you in improvising your game?

Sachin: They are very down to earth persons. They are approachable at any time. I was little scared to interact with Shikhar bhai since I wasn't knowing him personally. In the first day of our training session, he talked to me. He is a top guy! Even Kane is also a stupendous player. His work ethic is so good. He works hard day and night. The hard work which was done by these players literally motivated me a lot to work more.

In IPL 2016, you were a part of the core team of Royal Challengers Bangalore where you scored 119 runs in your 11 matches at an astounding strike rate of 150.63. Do you call that phase as the best phase in your life?

Sachin: Yes I do. The team really gave me various opportunities to display my game on a huge platform. I am always grateful to RCB for giving me that break for me. I would like to give special mention to Vettori and the team manager Avinash bhaiya. These guys helped me a lot to get into the team and give me support to perform.

You've been with players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villers and Chris Gayle for a couple of years? How did these players create a healthy environment within the team?

Sachin: Playing with them itself was a great motivation for me. AB de Villiers has been a player I have always look up to. It was one of my biggest dreams to bat along with him and we made 3 good partnerships as well. Chris Gayle is a big brother to me. He supports me very well, during my ups and down. We are like family friends. If these 2 are there in your dressing room then one shouldn't worry about anything, they are amazing.

You were the captain of the Kerala Ranji Team in the Ranji Trophy 2017/18. What all responsibilities did you have while carrying the young team at such a big platform?

Sachin: I have been captaining the Kerala side since U-13 cricket. So, I love taking that responsibility. We always wanted to perform well and we want to go to the elite group and play with the top teams in the country. We had qualified in the shorter format but we haven’t done that well in the longer format. All the players had contributed to that effort and I am really happy that I was the captain of that side.

What inspired you to choose cricket as your career? Who supported you the most during your ups and downs?

Sachin: My parents were the ones who prompted me to play cricket. Without their support, I couldn't have made it to the IPL. Moreover, I would like to thank my coach Biju George sir for being there with me throughout.

There are various cricketers who aspire to play in the Indian Premier League. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Sachin: It's all a process! Things will come to you at the right time. What we can do is to work hard and perform well. Moreover, we should also establish a goal and strive towards it. If you work hard, it will definitely pay off.

Do you think Sachin Baby will play for India in the future? Sound off in the comments below!