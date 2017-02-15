IPL 2017: 5 players RCB should be looking to buy in the auctions

RCB need to build a match winning unit and could be active in the auctions this time around.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 13:47 IST

Can Ishant Sharma be the solution to RCB’s Indian fast bowling woes?

Royal Challengers Bangalore is the South African equivalent of the IPL and each year the world keenly awaits to see how the Bengaluru-based franchise performs. They have a dream batting line-up comprising of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson. But the trophy has eluded them in the tournament;s nine years of existence.

Performing when it matters is something unknown to both RCB and South Africa. They have broken quite a few records in the IPL but when it comes to striking gold, it hasn't come their way. Kohli knows it is time to end the drought and some street smart purchases in the upcoming auctions will give a huge boost to their chances.

While RCB boast of a terrific batting line-up and a brilliant seamer in Mitchell Starc, they have few Indian bowlers to boast of. That has let them down in terms of team composition because only 4 foreigners are allowed in a game in the IPL.

Here is a look at some players from the auction list that RCB should be looking at keenly.

#5 Ishant Sharma

An obvious choice for RCB, despite his Rs. 2 crore base price, Ishant Sharma returned to form in the Tests against Bangladesh. While not a critics' favourite in the shortest format of the game, Ishant is a true leader of the pack and could be the right guy for RCB who have little in terms of Indian fast bowlers.

Ishant has played in 70 IPL matches and taken 59 wickets with a best of 5/12 in 2011. While his economy and average in T20 cricket is nothing to write home about in the past two to three years, he could be used better by Kohli, who leads him in Tests.

RCB currently have only Harshal Patel, Sreenath Aravind and the uncapped Avesh Khan as Indian seamers. Having released Abu Nechim and Varun Aaron, Ishant could and should be a key target for Kohli and his men.