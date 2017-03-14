IPL 2017: 5 players you may not know were IPL captains

Two players from Pune Warriors feature and so does one surprising Indian player.

by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 15:14 IST

Aaron Finch was one of three captains for Pune in IPL 2013

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The moment you say certain names in an IPL context, they immediately remind you of a particular franchise and their time as captain of that side.

But throughout the course of the nine years of IPL, there have been several captains who captained for a short period of time and some don't even realize they did. While the likes of Angelo Mathews, Shaun Pollock captained for a brief while, you still remember them as captains but there are some you may not know were IPL captains.

Ahead of IPL 2017, here are five players you may not know were IPL captains:

#5 Aaron Finch

Team captained: Pune Warriors

Matches captained: 10

The 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League certainly wasn't a great one for the Pune Warriors. Not only was it their final season in the IPL but it was also one that saw them have three different captains during the season. After Sourav Ganguly retired ahead of the season, they appointed Michael Clarke as captain but injury ruled him out of contention.

That meant Angelo Mathews was given the armband but after the Sri Lankan all-rounder lost his first three matches as captain and was dropped, the role passed on to Aaron Finch for the remainder of the 2013 season. Although he would go on to captain Australia in T20Is, it wasn't a great season for the Aussie opener.

He lost his first eight games as captain as he saw over a tumultuous period in the franchise's history on the field. He did, however, end the season on a high as he won the last two games, in both of which he fired with the bat as he finished his only stint as a captain in IPL with two wins and eight losses from 10 matches.