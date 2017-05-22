IPL 2017: The cellar-dwellers across ten seasons of the Indian Premier League

We take a look at all the teams who finished last in the league table over the course of ten seasons.

22 May 2017

It has been ten long years since the prestigious Indian Premier League saw daylight in 2008 and since then there has been no dearth of entertainment. Rajasthan Royals won the first edition and quite unexpectedly so.

However, there have been teams for whom some seasons weren’t equivalent to fairy tales as they eventually ended as the wooden-spooners, last in the league table.

#10 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad (2008)

Deccan Chargers, to everyone’s surprise, finished eighth in the league table of the inaugural season of IPL. They snapped up big players like Herschelle Gibbs, Shahid Afridi, and Andrew Symonds in the auctions, but things just didn’t fall in place.

Led by the inspirational VVS Laxman, they could only eke out two victories out of the 14 fixtures they were involved in. Centuries by Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds were the only moments of joy for the Hyderabad franchise.