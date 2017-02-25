IPL 2017: One player from each side who is surplus to requirements

The IPL will begin on April 5th with RCB and SRH taking on each other in the first match.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 18:36 IST

The much awaited IPL auction finally took place on February 20th at the Ritz Carlton in Bangalore, and we saw as many as 352 cricketers go under the hammer.

At the end of the day, fans were left surprised as only 66 players were sold, and there were a lot of international and Indian players with a lot of experience who went unsold.

With the squads all set now, the team management of each side would be wondering as to which players would take the field. As only four international players are allowed in the playing XI, there will always be one or more players from each side who would end up on the bench for the entire tournament.

In this article, we take a look at one player from each IPL side who is a surplus to the team’s requirements.

#8 Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ben Laughlin

Ben Laughlin, the 34-year-old from Tasmania has a whole lot of experience under him playing in Australia’s domestic leagues, but with the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and now Chris Jordan in the fray, Laughlin might not get a chance to shine in the tournament.

He had a great run with the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League this season as he picked up 9 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 14.88 and an incredible economy rate of 6.09. He would have probably gone on to finish on top of the list of highest wicket takers as well, but unfortunately, the Strikers did not qualify for the knockout stage.