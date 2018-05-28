Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: 3 exciting players who did not play this season

We take a look at the three players who did not play this season.

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 09:33 IST
18.68K

Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar

IPL 2018 is done and dusted. After seven weeks of intense cricketing action, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, to win their third IPL title.

It all started with the auction in January. Players like Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Chris Lynn, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer, and many more were sold for a lot of money.

Most of the players in the squad at least got a single chance to play for their respective franchise. But, the ones on this list - who deserved to play - were really unlucky to warm the bench throughout the 2018 campaign.

#3 Ben Dwarshuis - Rs 1.40 crores

Ben Dwarshuis (right) impressed for Sixers this season
Ben Dwarshuis (right) impressed for Sixers this season

The left-arm seamer from New South Wales has had a great last few months. He was brilliant for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League this season and was selected for Australia T20I team during the 2017/18 Trans-Tasman Tri-Series.

Though he did not pick up a lot of wickets in BBL, he was consistent for Sydney Sixers and bowled at a good economy rate of 6. He was bought by Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 auction for a huge amount of Rs 1.4 crores.

The 23-year-old is an exciting young fast bowler, who can swing the new ball and bowls at a good pace. Despite all their troubles this season, KXIP did not give him a single opportunity to impress.

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab Navdeep Saini Rahul Chahar
Page 1 of 3 Next
Fetching more content...
