IPL 2018: 5 domestic veterans who did not play a single game

These five players made their first-class debut years ago but did not get a single game in the IPL this year.

sassthree CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 13:58 IST

The IPL has always served as a platform for local talents to showcase their potential, year after year. This season, many new players came to the fore and were able to show their talent.

But there were some cricketers who did not get to play a single game in spite of being veterans in the domestic circuit. Here are 5 such players:

#5 Saurabh Tiwary

The southpaw has been associated with the Indian Premier League for a very long time. He has been rated highly in the cricketing circles right from the time he played the 2008 Under-19 World Cup with Virat Kohli. He played three games in the 2008 season.

He has been part of RCB, DD and MI previously, and also played for the Rising Pune Supergiant last year. The only game he played in last year, he scored a fifty. This year he was a part of the Mumbai squad but did not play a single game.