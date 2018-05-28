IPL 2018: 5 players who failed to live up to their price tag

Here is a list of 5 players who had a horror show this IPL 2018 and failed to live up to their price-tag.

Gourav Pilania CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 12:44 IST

This IPL season has been no less than a horror show for Ben Stokes

Indian Premier League has had a fair share of 'rags-to-riches' stories over the years. Some have gone on to become overnight sensation this IPL 2018 like Mayank Markande whereas a lot of players haven't fared well at all. Rajasthan Royals' owners broke their stereotype of not spending and shelled out a lot of money from their kitty during the auctions.

RR managed to purchase the two most expensive players in Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes for Rs 11.5 crore and Rs 12.5 crore respectively. Both the players have been major disappointments this T20 season.

Here is a list of 5 players this IPL 2018 who were purchased for a hefty sum and failed to live up to their hype:

#5 Marcus Stoinis (KXIP) - Rs 6.2 crore

Marcus Stoinis was picked up by Kings XI Punjab during the auctions for a sum of Rs 6.2 crore. He was given the chance from Day 1 as soon as Kings XI Punjab began their IPL campaign but this Aussie all-rounder failed to recreate his Big Bash League (BBL) magic in IPL.

Kings XI Punjab's coach Virender Sehwag did not shy away from leaving this all-rounder on the bench.

Stoinis played in 7 matches and he just scored 99 runs with an average of 24.75. He also picked a total of 3 wickets during IPL 2018. A lot was expected from Marcus Stoinis and he surely left the KXIP fanbase frustrated.