IPL 2018: 5 batsmen with the best balls-per-six ratio

These are some of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball

Vishwanath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 15:43 IST
616

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils - IPL T20 cricket
Rishabh Pant hit the highest number of sixes in this IPL

The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League was a huge success. Chennai Super Kings gave the best possible gift to the fans who were waiting for the return of favourite franchise for two long years.

In this year's IPL, a total of 19,901 runs were amassed with the help of 872 sixes. 5232 runs came by clearing the boundary ropes, i.e nearly 45% of the 11840 runs scored from boundaries and sixes in this year's tournament.

The number of sixes (872) scored this year was much higher than the previous highest of 734 sixes in 2012 (from 72 matches). A six was scored for every 15.83 balls this year, which is much better than next best of 18.99 balls per six set in 2015 and 2017.

Rishabh Pant scored the most number of sixes, 37, in this season but he doesn't have the best balls-per-ratio in spite of mammoth strike rate of 173.60. Here is a list of the five batsmen with the best balls-per-six ratio in this year's IPL.

Note: Only batsmen with more than 10 sixes were considered

#5 AB de Villiers- 9.17 balls per six

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsma
AB de Villiers has hit this year's longest six

AB de Villiers, one of the most prolific hitters of the cricket ball, was yet again among the top six-hitters of the tournament. In the 11 innings that he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he hit 30 sixes while making 480 runs at a strike rate of 174.54.

Even though ABD had good outings of 90* and 72* against Delhi Daredevils, the innings in which he hit the most sixes, 8, came against the Chennai Super Kings in a loss. In the 30-ball 68 run cameo against CSK, he helped his side to post a daunting total of 205-8 but even that wasn't enough to stop the mighty MS Dhoni.

Innings: 11 | Runs: 480 | Strike Rate:174.54 | Balls Faced: 275 | 4s: 39 | 6s: 30


IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Andre Russell AB de Villiers
