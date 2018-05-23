Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: Five Best Debutants 

    These five players lit up the IPL in their first ever season.

    Pranay Gupta
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 13:57 IST

    En

    Every year, the IPL sees an influx of fresh faces playing in the competition for the first time. These players range from international stars who have performed in other leagues to young up-and-coming Indians for whom this is the first time on the big stage.

    They may, like Ben Stokes in 2017, go on to win the Player of the Tournament award, or they may, like many others, fail to make a mark. With the league stage of this edition of the IPL concluded, this slideshow looks at five 'IPL debutants' (i.e. players playing their first season) who have made a significant impact for their respective sides:

    *Note: All figures and statistics in this slideshow are accurate up to the start of the first Qualifier between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings.

    #5 Prithvi Shaw

    Prithvi Shaw, the winning captain of the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup, put together a string of stellar performances this season. In 9 innings, he scored 245 runs and provided Delhi with blistering starts on many occasions.

    Further, in spite of having a classical method of batting, he attacked the bowlers extremely well and scored his runs at a strike rate of 160. While the Delhi Daredevils struggled this season, Shaw managed to stand out.

