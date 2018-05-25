Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018, KKR v SRH: 5 players battles to look forward to  

    A closer look at the 5 individual battles that will have a big impact on tonight's game at the Eden Gardens.

    S Samaddar
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 16:57 IST
    1.05K

    After completing an outstanding victory against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, Kolkata Knight Riders now find themselves one step away from the final. In the 2nd Qualifier tonight at the Eden Gardens, they will take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad and the game promises to be a pulsating one. SRH lost a game that they looked all set to win and they must not allow that to prey on their minds when they take on KKR at the latter’s home ground.

    The SRH bowlers seemed to have found their zip back as they made their paltry total look big against a formidable batting line-up and they would like to do the same tonight. KKR may have lost to SRH in the league game at Eden Gardens but in their last game against the same opposition, they won with ease at Hyderabad and they would like to do the same tonight. That being said, the game will ultimately be decided by some of the individual battles that will take place tonight and here is a look at the most important ones. 

    #5 Robin Uthappa v Shakib Al Hasan

    Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL T20
    Robin Uthappa

    The KKR number 3 looked in horrible touch in the last game but it cannot be denied that Robin Uthappa bats at a pivotal position for the team and a good performance from him could be crucial tonight. In the previous game, he got the leading edge against RR off-spinner K. Gowtham and tonight he comes up against one of the best spin duos in this year’s IPL.

    The battle he is going to have with SRH’s Shakib Al Hasan is going to be fascinating. The Bangladeshi all-rounder is going to up against his old teammate and that too at the ground which he had called home till last season, which is why the battle is going to have an extra edge. Last but not the least, Shakib is an extremely crafty bowler, who can hold his own against most batsmen and the KKR batsman would need to be at his very best if he is to come out on top in this battle at the Eden Gardens tonight. 

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Kane Williamson
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR: 5 player battles to look forward to...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 2: KKR vs SRH: 3 areas for SRH to...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: 3 Unnoticed things from the game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, KKR Vs SRH: Best XI to pick for today's match
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: 5 Talking Points 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 Masterstrokes from KKR vs SRH game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR v SRH: Rain interrupting the KKR innings is...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018