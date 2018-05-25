IPL 2018, KKR v SRH: 5 players battles to look forward to

A closer look at the 5 individual battles that will have a big impact on tonight's game at the Eden Gardens.

After completing an outstanding victory against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, Kolkata Knight Riders now find themselves one step away from the final. In the 2nd Qualifier tonight at the Eden Gardens, they will take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad and the game promises to be a pulsating one. SRH lost a game that they looked all set to win and they must not allow that to prey on their minds when they take on KKR at the latter’s home ground.

The SRH bowlers seemed to have found their zip back as they made their paltry total look big against a formidable batting line-up and they would like to do the same tonight. KKR may have lost to SRH in the league game at Eden Gardens but in their last game against the same opposition, they won with ease at Hyderabad and they would like to do the same tonight. That being said, the game will ultimately be decided by some of the individual battles that will take place tonight and here is a look at the most important ones.

#5 Robin Uthappa v Shakib Al Hasan

Robin Uthappa

The KKR number 3 looked in horrible touch in the last game but it cannot be denied that Robin Uthappa bats at a pivotal position for the team and a good performance from him could be crucial tonight. In the previous game, he got the leading edge against RR off-spinner K. Gowtham and tonight he comes up against one of the best spin duos in this year’s IPL.

The battle he is going to have with SRH’s Shakib Al Hasan is going to be fascinating. The Bangladeshi all-rounder is going to up against his old teammate and that too at the ground which he had called home till last season, which is why the battle is going to have an extra edge. Last but not the least, Shakib is an extremely crafty bowler, who can hold his own against most batsmen and the KKR batsman would need to be at his very best if he is to come out on top in this battle at the Eden Gardens tonight.