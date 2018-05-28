Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: Overseas XI of the season

These players from all over the globe lit up the IPL with their scintillating performances.

Aman Tongia
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 15:49 IST
182

Enter captio

Over the years, the Indian Premier League has been blessed with some premier overseas stars. Chants of AB de Villiers or Chris Gayle aren’t uncommon in Indian grounds, for they have provided ample of moments for fans to cherish.

Many a time, the foreign nationals have been their team’s pillar. Shane Watson for Rajasthan Royals being one such example. With them, they also bring different cultures from all over the world. The dances from the Carribean and Jamaica have become famous throughout India.

The Indian Premier League would never have been the competition it turned out to be, without these players. The 11th edition of the IPL too has seen some magnificent performances from the overseas players. The slide looks at the Overseas XI from IPL 2018.

#1 Jos Buttler (wk) (Rajasthan Royals)

Enter capt

Jos Buttler and the Rajasthan Royals were having a strange season till their match against DD at Feroz Shah Kotla. Buttler was sent to open the innings against DD where RR had to chase a total of 150 runs in 12 overs, according to the D/L method. Although RR lost the match, Buttler played a magnificent knock of 67 runs off 26 balls.

It wasn’t all for Buttler, as he went on to equal the record for most consecutive half-centuries by a batsman in IPL. The Englishman hit five consecutive half-centuries on a trot changing RR’s fortune on its head. The Jaipur based franchise made it to the playoffs after five years. His absence was felt by RR in the eliminator as they went down to KKR by 25 runs.

M-13, Inn-13, Runs-548, Avg- 54.80, SR-155.24

#2 Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Enter captio

The West-Indian all-rounder was at his supreme best with the bat at the top of the order. He, more often than not, did the job that he was sent in to do.

His 75 against KXIP at Indore was an absolute treat to watch. Narine performing well at the top made KKR’s batting look stronger. Had Narine stayed a bit longer on the crease in the second qualifier, KKR might well have been the second finalists.

He didn’t do too bad with the ball either. He stepped up whenever the team needed him the most as he bowled at all stages of the innings. His 3/18 against DD at the Eden was a wonderful exhibition of spin bowling.

M-16, Inn-16, Runs-357, Avg-22.31, SR-189.89, Wickets-17, Economy- 7.66, Best-3/18

