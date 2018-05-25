Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018, Qualifier 2: KKR vs SRH: 3 areas for SRH to work on to get back to winning ways

    SRH were favorites to win this IPL, but they have slumped in form. Here's looking at some areas of improvement for them.

    Raghav Ravichandran
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 03:03 IST
    999

    Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
    Sunrisers Hyderabad have a chance to redeem themselves and enter the final to be played at Mumbai

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have performed much better than all the other teams in the playoffs stage. That’s the primary reason for them to finish at the top of the points table.

    Clinical performances throughout from their captain Kane Williamson, aided by their bowling attack which has performed to expectations has ensured that SRH is a force to reckon with and are a tough side to beat.

    But ever since they qualified for the playoffs, they went off the boil. They lost their regular wicket-keeper Wridhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan got injured and most importantly their bowling hasn’t been as consistent and potent as it was in the earlier stages of the tournament.

    After a nerve-wrecking crazy first playoff game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where they lost out to the brilliance of Faf Du Plessis, SRH get another opportunity to redeem themselves and make it to the finals to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 27th.

    Here’s looking at some of the areas where SRH must work to get to back to winning ways against KKR in the second playoffs at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata:

    #3 SRH’s batting shouldn’t be only about Kane Williamson

    Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
    Kane Williamson has been in great form this season

    It’s never easy to step into the shoes of David Warner, especially after the success he has had as a batsman and skipper for SRH in previous years. But Williamson has embraced that challenge and has come out triumphant.

    He has elevated his game to a different level in this IPL. Solid, yet attacking at the top of the order, he offers the right balance at the top of the order.

    Adaptability to different conditions and situations have been Kane Williamson’s biggest strength. No wonder he wears the orange cup currently, having scored 685 runs in 15 matches.

    But there starts the problem for SRH, ' Who else can support Williamson?' As he can ‘not win you all the games with the bat, something we got to witness in the first playoff where he fell early and the innings collapsed.

    Shikhar Dhawan and Shakib Al Hasan with their immense talent and experience they possess, must rise up to the occasion and deliver. 

    There is no scope for failure and one or both of these players, who can be devastating on their day, must support their skipper against KKR.

    The pitch at the Eden Gardens will offer a lot of runs and spin. If SRH leaves everything for their skipper to do, then a dominating and successful campaign will end in despair and heartbreak.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Kane Williamson Rashid Khan
    Page 1 of 3 Next
    IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: 3 Unnoticed things from the game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Hits and Misses
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR: 5 player battles to look forward to...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: 5 Talking Points 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: 5 Talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 Masterstrokes from KKR vs SRH game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018