IPL 2018, Qualifier 2: KKR vs SRH: 3 areas for SRH to work on to get back to winning ways

SRH were favorites to win this IPL, but they have slumped in form. Here's looking at some areas of improvement for them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a chance to redeem themselves and enter the final to be played at Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have performed much better than all the other teams in the playoffs stage. That’s the primary reason for them to finish at the top of the points table.

Clinical performances throughout from their captain Kane Williamson, aided by their bowling attack which has performed to expectations has ensured that SRH is a force to reckon with and are a tough side to beat.

But ever since they qualified for the playoffs, they went off the boil. They lost their regular wicket-keeper Wridhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan got injured and most importantly their bowling hasn’t been as consistent and potent as it was in the earlier stages of the tournament.

After a nerve-wrecking crazy first playoff game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where they lost out to the brilliance of Faf Du Plessis, SRH get another opportunity to redeem themselves and make it to the finals to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 27th.

Here’s looking at some of the areas where SRH must work to get to back to winning ways against KKR in the second playoffs at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata:

#3 SRH’s batting shouldn’t be only about Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has been in great form this season

It’s never easy to step into the shoes of David Warner, especially after the success he has had as a batsman and skipper for SRH in previous years. But Williamson has embraced that challenge and has come out triumphant.

He has elevated his game to a different level in this IPL. Solid, yet attacking at the top of the order, he offers the right balance at the top of the order.

Adaptability to different conditions and situations have been Kane Williamson’s biggest strength. No wonder he wears the orange cup currently, having scored 685 runs in 15 matches.

But there starts the problem for SRH, ' Who else can support Williamson?' As he can ‘not win you all the games with the bat, something we got to witness in the first playoff where he fell early and the innings collapsed.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shakib Al Hasan with their immense talent and experience they possess, must rise up to the occasion and deliver.

There is no scope for failure and one or both of these players, who can be devastating on their day, must support their skipper against KKR.

The pitch at the Eden Gardens will offer a lot of runs and spin. If SRH leaves everything for their skipper to do, then a dominating and successful campaign will end in despair and heartbreak.