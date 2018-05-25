Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: Rashid Khan's cameo is SK Turning Point of the match

    It was an incredible all-round performance from the superstar from Afghanistan.

    Rupin Kale
    FEATURED WRITER
    Feature 25 May 2018, 23:58 IST
    723

    E
    The Men in Orange claimed a 14-run victory over the home side

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad defended a total of 174 at the Eden Gardens, against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (May 25), to clinch their first victory since May 10 and more importantly, to book their place in the IPL 2018 final, against the Chennai Super Kings.

    After being put in to bat first by Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson and his team put up a hefty total of 174-7 after the first innings. It was a really good score for a knock-out game, more so on the slow turf at Eden Gardens.

    KKR got off to a great start in the chase, though, and at one point, required just 75 off 60 deliveries. However, a brilliant bowling performance from Rashid Khan turned the game in SRH's favour and ultimately, powered them to the last and the biggest match of the tournament.

    It was a perfect day in the office for the young cricketer from Afghanistan. He picked up three crucial wickets, he took two catches in the deep, and as if that wasn't enough, affected a run-out as well.

    However, his exploits in the field did not amount to his most important contribution of the day. Khan's cameo of 34 of just 10 deliveries, which came in the first innings of the game, was the SK Turning Point of the match.

    Even Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Khan after his terrific all-around performance in the game:

    The leg-spinner stepped up with the bat when SRH innings was crumbling at a crucial junction of the game, helping them reach a substantially big total against the quality bowling line-up of KKR.

    He came in at Number 8 and dictated the play with his blistering strokeplay, smashing two fours and four mammoth sixes in the innings.

    "Game was slipping away a bit at the start, but we knew if we held firm, we could squeeze back in the middle. He (Rashid) was brilliant but he's got another game, so we're going to keep him wrapped up. He's had a great season for us. Important we move on and focus on the final. As a team, we fight to the very last ball and we showed that again today. Someone like Rashid is the perfect example. Outstanding talent, but he has a great attitude," said Williamson after the game.

    It will now be an interesting match between CSK and SRH in Mumbai on Sunday, as both the teams take each other on for the ultimate glory.

    MS Dhoni and Co. will be vying for their third IPL title to go toe-to-toe with the Mumbai Indians as the team to have won it the most, while Williamson will be looking to replicate David Warner's exploits from 2016, when the Australian took SRH to their first and only IPL crown, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Kane Williamson Rashid Khan SK Turning Point
