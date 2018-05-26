Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR: Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan takes Sunrisers to their second IPL final
Rashid almost single-handedly defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders, playing on their home ground, put in Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first after winning the toss. While Sunrisers made three changes to playing XI, KKR started the match with just three overseas players.
While Wriddhiman Saha, who returned to the team, struggled a bit at the start, Dhawan looked settled right from the start. In spite of Saha's struggle, SRH managed to make 56 runs in the first seven overs.
SRH looked like they were cruising through at the end of the seventh over, but then entered Kuldeep Yadav, who got the big wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson in his very first over of the match.
After that wickets fell at regular wickets, but thanks to Rashid Khan's late blitz of 34 from 10 balls SRH could manage a total of 174/7.
In the chase, KKR got off to a flier as they scored 67 runs in the powerplay overs for the loss of just one wicket. Even though Narine departed in the fourth over, he did his job with a 13-ball 26.
KKR were cruising after 8 overs with 81 runs on board and 9 wickets in hand. The second wicket fell came due to a brilliant piece of fielding from Rashid Khan to run out Nitish Rana.
At the halfway, Knight Riders were all set to chase down the target as they already made 93 runs for 2 wickets. But in came Rashid Khan who has spun the game in favour of SRH. Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan bowled superbly from the 10th to the 15th over as they picked up four crucial wickets for just 28 runs.
The three wickets taken by Rashid Khan were of three dangerous batsmen, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa.
In addition to the runout that he effected earlier in the game, he also took two catches in the field and had a perfect day as he helped his side to reach the finals.
