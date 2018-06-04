IPL 2018: Ranking the wicket-keeper-batsmen

5 out of the top 10 run-scorers this season were wicket-keepers. See who stands where in our rankings!

Vishnu Rajesh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 13:06 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In its ten year history, the IPL has witnessed just one wicket-keeper bagging the orange cap - Robin Uthappa back in 2014. The 2018 edition of the IPL came close to crowning a wicket-keeper with the prestigious orange cap for the second time. The recently concluded series witnessed the men behind the stumps perform exceedingly well in front of it with the bat. The list of highest run-scorers was unconventionally dominated by wicket-keeper-batsmen. Though an inspired Williamson deservedly managed to claim the prestigious orange cap, he should consider himself lucky that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul did not make it to the playoffs. With the form that both the youngsters were in, Williamson might have faced more stiff competition had they featured in the playoffs.

It would not be surprising to see a wicket-keeper stake their claim to the orange cap next season. Now, without further ado, let's take a look at the impact created by the primary wicket-keeper batsman of each franchise, ranked from last to first.

#8 Wriddhiman Saha

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had rampaged their way into Qualifier 1. The Orange Army had already cemented their place in the top two with two league games left to play and were hands-down favorites to win the title this year. Their bowling lineup was ridiculously good, managing to defend modest totals time and again.

The batting, on the other hand, had been iffy with captain Kane Williamson playing savior more often than not. In a season where almost all wicket-keepers were electric with the bat, Wriddhiman Saha was rather underwhelming. He managed to rack up a mere 122 runs in 11 games, although this number is suppressed owing to the fact that Saha came out to bat at number seven. He picked up a strain in the second half of the season which saw Shreevats Goswami replace him. Saha would have been looking to turn a new leaf in the playoffs after his dismal group stage outing. Though he did get a chance to feature in a game in the playoffs, it was Goswami who donned the gloves for the Orange Army in the finals.