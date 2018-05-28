IPL 2018: Benched XI

These players will hope to play more often next year.

Shankar Narayan FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 17:17 IST 10.95K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League concluded on Sunday with the Chennai Super Kings claiming their third title by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While all teams used most of their players during the course of the competition, there were a few who played very few matches.

Here's a look at an XI with players who played very few matches in the competition this year:

Murali Vijay

Vijay just played the solitary match for the Super Kings

Bought by the Chennai Super Kings at a price of Rs 2 crore, Murali Vijay found himself out of favour as MS Dhoni and co. preferred to use the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson at the top of the order.

The right-hander played just one match in the 2018 season, scoring 12 runs in that game.

Cameron Delport

Unlike the other franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders did not have the largest of squads to choose from, but they did find the right combination with the resources at their disposal and ensured they made it to the Playoff stage of the competition.

One of the players they did not use during the course of the competition was Cameron Delport, who did not get to play a single game for the side this year.