Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: The top tactical decisions that went under the radar

These pointers, if carried on to the next season, will definitely help the teams do well

Harigovind Thoyakkat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 15:28 IST
741

The Champions
The Champions

And just like that, the IPL season has come and gone, giving every viewer quite of enjoyable memories and heartbreaks alike. While a lot of analysis has gone into understanding the season through various parameters, trying to look into the most successful tactical decisions made by the various teams would provide a better insight, as it were these decisions that played decisive roles in the end.

Some of the decisions hit the nail exactly on the head, while the others did not. Some got noticed, while others did not. But with that being said, these changes are definitely ideas that the different teams can carry on towards next season.

Starting from CSK using Rayudu as an opener, to Rahane using Krishnappa Gowtham to open his bowling, here are a few important decisions that summed up the tournament's run for most teams.

#1 Assigning Ambati Rayudu the opening duties in CSK

See you as Indian opener soon?
See you as Indian opener soon?

Prior to the recently concluded IPL season, Ambati Rayudu had been a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians' batting setup for years, where, quite notably, he hasn't opened a single inning. Rayudu had only opened the batting in a handful of occasions before, all of it in domestic T20 games for his state sides.

He was a regular No. 3 and No. 4 for Mumbai Indians. The decision to open the batting with him can strongly be attributed as a classic Chennai Super Kings move: back one's players to make a change from what they are used to, then to trust their strengths and see if it comes off. MS Dhoni's logic behind the move was that he rated Rayudu's hitting abilities against both pace and spin quite highly. Rayudu himself said there was little more to it apart from "seeing the ball well" for the best part of the season.

As it turned out, he had his most productive IPL season this time, by a huge distance, topping the Super Kings' run charts, and leading the chase for Orange Cap for a good part of the season. Along the way, he smashed a match-winning unbeaten 100* against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his first ever IPL ton.

On other days, when he wasn't required to open the batting, or to give up some space for players like Watson or Faf du Plessis, he came in at his familiar No. 4 spot where he played valuable middle-over cameos. Overall, Rayudu's promotion at the top of the order proved a masterstroke that gave CSK some early momentum which they carried throughout the season without any qualms.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Umesh Yadav Ambati Rayudu
Page 1 of 7 Next
IPL 2018: Top 5 scores in powerplay overs in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Man of the Match performances across a decade...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-rounders of the IPL 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 reasons why the Chennai Super Kings will win...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Ranking the 4 qualifying teams on the basis of...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 most unlikely openers seen in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 ways in which IPL has benefited global cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 takeaways from the opening four games
RELATED STORY
5 most underrated players in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Ranking the batting of each team in league stages
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018