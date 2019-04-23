IPL 2019: 2 IPL winners who are now part of the KXIP team

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 53 // 23 Apr 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ravichandran Ashwin is the captain of Kings XI Punjab (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kings XI Punjab are widely regarded as the under-achievers of the Indian Premier League. Despite having a stellar squad every season, they have not been able to win a single IPL trophy in 11 years.

They are again struggling to stay afloat in IPL 2019, finding themselves in the bottom half of the points table mid-way through the season.

They had the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene as their icon players in the initial seasons, but their best performance in those years was a semi-final finish. Then came the era of Glenn Maxwell and David Miller, and the team finished as runners-up in the year 2014 - but failed to repeat those heroics in subsequent editions.

Over the course of the last 11 years, a lot of players in the IPL have swapped teams. Thus, a player who has been a part of a champion team one year stands a chance to join a team that has never won the IPL next year.

In this article, we take a look at two IPL trophy winners who are now a part of the Mohali-based franchise:

#2 Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques won the IPL title in 2016 as part of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Portugal-born Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has been associated with the IPL since 2009, when he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders. Henriques has represented various IPL teams in his long career but the best phase was during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Not only did the Sunrisers manage to win an IPL trophy during Henriques' time with them, but the all-rounder was one of the most important players for the team from 2014-17. He has moved to the Kings XI Punjab now, after missing the previous edition.

Henriques was set to make his debut for KXIP in their match against RR, but a last-minute injury ruled him out of the fixture.

Advertisement

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin had won two IPL titles while donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey

Kings XI Punjab's aggressive captain Ravichandran Ashwin had started off his IPL career as a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad. Ashwin emerged as the best spinner of the yellow franchise and he stayed with the team until 2015.

Between 2008-15, Chennai Super Kings won two IPL trophies (in 2010 and 2011), making Ashwin a two-time IPL winner.

Ashwin has played for Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab after leaving CSK but has not been able to lift the IPL trophy since 2011. However, he is one of the only two members of the current Kings XI squad who can call himself an IPL winner.

It is surprising to note that players like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami are yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy in spite of being a part of the league since a long time.